Epic’s free game this week is Among Us

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the smash hit social deduction game Among Us, and once again, Epic is keeping next week’s game under wraps for now.

You’ll be able to grab Among Us from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, May 27 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST. It’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

Among Us was the breakout hit of 2020’s quarantine season, rocketing to the top of the Twitch charts and drawing celebrity players including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who started her own Twitch channel specifically to play Among Us with streamers HasanAbi and Pokimane. It’s a game about figuring out who is the monster in your midst, all while having to take care of the normal shipboard tasks that keep things running smoothly.

Check out a trailer for Among Us’s big Airship Update below.

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.