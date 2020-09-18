Here’s how and where to watch the Game Devs of Colour Expo 2020

The Game Devs of Color Expo is just a matter of hours away. While this year’s event is – like the many other events in this E3-style summer of games conferences and shows – fully digital, there’s plenty packed into its weekend-long schedule to tune into. Read on to get an idea of what to expect from this year’s offering, along with all you need to know to catch the expo itself, as well as some other goodies the organisers are hosting.

First up, when and where. The Game Devs of Color Expo main event kicks off on September 19 at 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 15:00 BST, running until 19:00 ET / 16:00 PT / September 20 at 00:00 BST, and then again on September 20 at 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 17:00 BST until 18:00 ET / 15:00 PT / 23:00 BST. The expo will take place fully online, with main presentations held “within a private online conference space that supports conversations between attendees”.

If you’re keen to sign up to the main expo, you can purchase or apply for tickets via Eventbrite here (there’s a sliding scale of pass prices, as well as the option to apply for “need-based free tickets”, available).

As for the main expo’s schedule, there’s a wide range of different event types and topics to catch, such as on game design, marketing, business, character design, production, VR, and sound.

For example, on Saturday there are talks such as: ‘Visibility in Indie Games’, ‘The Importance of Being Authentic’, ‘Exploring Inclusivity as a KPI driver’, a ‘VR Ecosystem Crash Course’, ‘Forming Ideas for games you don’t have’, ‘The Art Of Psychonauts 2 – The Making of a Brain’, ‘Composing Music for In-Game Islands, Subterranean Areas and Beyond’, ‘Sip the Juice: Adding Game Feel to Your Game’, and plenty more besides.

On Sunday, there are events looking at ‘An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs’, the games ‘Onsen Master’, ‘Garden Story’, ‘Love Shore’, ‘Don’t Give Up’, ‘Lionkiller’, and more, as well as an award ceremony to close out the weekend. In this event “a total of $90,000 in development grants will be awarded” – and we’ll get to find out who the winning devs are.

We have more gifts for you in honor of #GDoCExpo 2020 this weekend! This Friday, join us at 1PM ET for our first-ever Direct—a video showcase featuring new content from upcoming games by creators of color. Set a reminder on YouTube to hear when it's live: https://t.co/u2bOq3lSCb pic.twitter.com/28VVgTsdDz — Game Devs of Color Expo (@GDoCExpo) September 17, 2020

In addition to all this, there’ll be a special pre-expo presentation later today (September 18) on YouTube, at 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 18:00 BST, “showcasing new game announcements and trailers”. Plus, there’s an event called ‘Gradient Convergence’ over on Steam between September 18 and 21, which will feature things like “exclusive interviews with participating GDoCExpo developers” as well as “select games, playable demos, and discounted titles available to the public”. Get ready – it all begins very soon.