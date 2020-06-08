With E3 gone, here’s the full summer game announcement schedule

E3 is cancelled, and its organisers aren’t even running a digital replacement. But that doesn’t mean all the publishers and developers who would’ve shown their upcoming PC games – and console games, too – at the Electronic Entertainment Expo are going dark this summer. A big collection of digital events have been planned to host all that videogame news, with or without E3.

But now, the lineup of E3 replacements has been rightly overshadowed by the ongoing protests against police brutality and racial inequality in the US and around the world, and many publishers and outlets with events on the schedule have elected to postpone their broadcasts in an effort to allow more important voices to be heard.

It’s a lot to keep track of, so for both your benefit and ours, we’re collecting details on every darn upcoming videogame broadcast we can find, right here. Keep scrolling for details on when each event is taking place, which have been delayed, what to expect from them, and how to tune in.

Here’s everything we know about, presented in more-or-less chronological order.

Rumoured events

Journalist Jeff Grubb of GamesBeat has also been vaguely teasing a couple of events for early June – something about a ‘Mel Gibson picture’ on June 2 and a ‘Steamquisition’ on June 4. Bear in mind that many companies may want to avoid appearing insensitive around current real-world tragedies, so those dates have obviously shifted. What those announcements actually turn out to be remains to be seen, but Grubb’s tongue-in-cheek prognostications did provide early word of the Tony Hawk remake announcement – so expect, I dunno, something.

For the console-enjoyers among you, there’s likely to be Nintendo Direct this summer (or early autumn) as well, though without a new console on the way, it’s tough to predict what the Big N might feel the need to show.

Resident Evil fans signed up for Capcom’s loyalty program have also received a message suggesting that an announcement for the series is coming on June 10. That could be something as simple as a new character for Resident Evil: Resistance, but rumours of both Resident Evil 8 and a Resident Evil 4 remake have been heating up in recent months.

IGN Expo Day 1

When is it? – June 10 at 13:45 PDT / 16:45 EDT / 21:45 BST (originally scheduled for June 5, delayed in recognition of ongoing protests over racial inequality)

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – A full day of reveals, previews, interviews, trailers, and gameplay, similar to the E3 stage shows outlets like IGN have run in the past. The kickoff of the event has been delayed in recognition of bigger issues, and that means days are now overlapping, and the whole schedule is likely to get reworked. We’ve kept the rundowns of this first event and the following events as they originally were, so you can take a look at the original schedule. We’ll update when IGN posts its revised order of events.

The first part of IGN’s Summer of Games event will three reveals for unannounced games. We’ll see gameplay for the new RPG from Funcom and The Outsiders – a studio founded by former Battlefield developers. We’ll see a new title from indie publisher Merge Games, and a reveal trailer for another unannounced title from Fabraz.

The Escapist Indie Showcase

When is it? – June 11 at 9:00 PDT / 12:00 EDT / 17:00 BST

Where is it? – YouTube

What is it? – A Nintendo Direct-inspired show featuring 70 indie games from a range of studios, produced in partnership with GOG. The main broadcast on June 11 will be roughly two hours long, and events on the following three days will also feature more in-depth coverage with demos and gameplay videos.

PlayStation 5 reveal

When is it? – June 11 at 13:00 PDT / 16:00 EDT / 21:00 BST (originally scheduled for June 4, delayed in recognition of ongoing protests over racial inequality)

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – A big reveal for PlayStation 5 and the games you’ll be playing on it. While we got a big tech-focused talk from lead system architect Mark Cerny back in March, but this one promises to be much more consumer-focused – in other words, it’s here to get you excited about next-gen games.

While yes, this is a console showing, the arrival of next-gen hardware is likely to mean changes and improvements for PC games, too, and this showcase should give us a clearer idea of what to expect. We said the same thing about the Xbox Series X debut a few weeks ago, but Sony is aware of the disappointment over that Inside Xbox event, as GamesBeat reports. Hopefully that means a more substantial look at what ‘next-gen’ means in 2020.

IGN Expo Day 2

When is it? – June 11 at 14:15 PT / 17:15 ET / 22:15 BST.

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – Another full day of reveals, previews, interviews, trailers, and gameplay as part of IGN’s Summer of Games. Here, we’ll see new info on two unannounced games – something from Merge Games, and a new title from an unnamed publisher.

IGN Expo Day 3

When is it? – June 12 at 14:50 PT / 17:50 ET / 22:50 BST

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – Another full day of reveals, previews, interviews, trailers, and gameplay as part of IGN’s Summer of Games. No new game reveals on this day, but we’ll get trailers, previews, or gameplay on a variety of upcoming titles.

PC Gaming Show

When is it? – June 13 at 11:00 PDT / 14:00 PDT / 19:00 BST

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – PC Gamer’s annual showcase of upcoming PC titles, built to emulate the console-focused press conferences of Sony and Microsoft. The show had a humble start, but last year’s event featured news on everything from Terrarium and Warframe to Planet Zoo and Baldur’s Gate 3, so PC enthusiasts will certainly want to tune it. The show will once again be hosted by Frankie Ward and Sean ‘Day[9]’ Plott.

Future GamES Show

When is it? – June 13 at 14:30 PDT / 17:30 EDT / 22:30 BST

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – A set of trailers, announcements, and “deep dives” produced by GamesRadar and Future plc, hosted by Nolan North and Emily Rose – who you probably know best as the two leads of the Uncharted series. The event will feature over 30 games, with publishers ranging from Square Enix and Deep Silver to Team 17 and Devolver Digital.

GUERRILLA Collective

When is it? – June 13, 14, and 15, at 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST each day

Where is it? – Twitch and Steam

What is it? – A series of reveals and announcements from indie studios and mid-sized publishers, including Baldur’s Gate 3 developers Larian Studios, Satisfactory devs Coffee Stain Studios, SteamWorld devs Thunderful, and Frostpunk devs 11 Bit Studios. The events will be hosted by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller.

The first two days will give us a pair of press conference-style briefings, while the third event will offer a full day of developer interviews and gameplay demos.

Paradox Insider

When is it? – TBA (originally scheduled for June 6, delayed in recognition of ongoing protests over racial inequality)

Where is it? – Twitch

What is it? – Technically part of the Guerrilla Collective event, this broadcast will bring the latest news about Paradox’s lineup of games.

IGN’s Continued Summer of Games

When is it? – June 15 (12:30 PDT / 15:30 EDT / 20:30 BST)

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – Another full day of reveals, previews, interviews, trailers, and gameplay as part of IGN’s Summer of Games – they’ve stopped number the expo days at this point, so I will too. We’ll get another unannounced game reveal from an unnamed studio.

UploadVR Showcase: Summer Edition

When is it? – June 16 at 9:00 PDT / 12:00 EDT / 17:00 BST

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – Another annual showcase of upcoming VR titles. UploadVR says this show will feature over 20 games, including details on the next Pistol Whip update, the reveal of the next game from Fast Travel Games, and a brand-new title from a brand-new VR studio.

Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition

When is it? – June 16 through June 22

Where is it? – Steam

What is it? – This one’s unlikely to produce much news, but it will give you the better part of the E3 experience in your home. Participating developers have not yet been confirmed, but the Steam Game Festival will let you play free demos of upcoming titles for a limited time.

IGN does it again

When is it? – June 18 (time TBC)

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – IGN ain’t kidding about that whole Summer of Games – this day will bring us another as-yet-unannounced title.

EA Play

When is it? – June 18 at 16:00 PDT / 19:00 EDT / midnight BST

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – The reveal of the 2020 slate of titles from Electronic Arts. There’s no official info on what to expect here, though the usual annual EA Sports titles are all but certain. The real question is what BioWare might show. Dragon Age 4 teasers have been few and far between, and insiders report that both Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered and Mass Effect 5 are on the way – though the latter seems to be a long rime off. The next Battlefield game is still a year off, so if we get any info here don’t expect much.

Summer Game Fest Developer Showcase

When is it? – June 22 at 8:00 PDT / 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST.

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – A Geoff Keighley and Day of the Devs-produced look at “upcoming independent and larger scale projects”. That’s the only detail we have so far.

New Game+ Expo

When is it? – June 23 at 8:00 PDT / 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST.

Where is it? – Twitch

What is it? – A full-day showcase featuring new and upcoming titles from slightly more niche Japanese and international studios. Companies like Atlus, Natsume, Grasshopper Manufacture, Spike Chunsoft, WayForward, SNK, Sega, NIS America, Koei Tecmo, Acttil, Playism, Aksys Games, Arc System Works, GungHo America, Idea Factory, and Inti Creates will be on hand to showcase their wares.

One last ride with IGN

When is it? – June 24 (time TBC)

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – IGN’s Summer of Games has one last event on the schedule. This one will feature the debut of an unannounced classic revival, and new footage of Dreamscaper and Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One.

Marvel’s Avengers War Table

When is it? – June 24 (time TBC)

Where is it? – YouTube

What is it? – A big look at the upcoming Marvel game featuring new trailers and proper gameplay, including both co-op play and story missions.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire

When is it? – June 25 (originally scheduled for June 11, delayed in recognition of ongoing protests over racial inequality)

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – New info on what’s probably the most anticipated game of the year. The Cyberpunk 2077 release date is currently set for September 17, which isn’t all that far away – so this will likely be the last big blowout of information on the big RPG.

BitSummit Gaiden

When is it? – June 27 and 28 (time TBC)

Where is it? – TBC

What is it? – A digital festival featuring a wide range of titles from Japanese indie developers.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands update

When is it? – TBA (originally scheduled for June 9, delayed in recognition of ongoing protests over racial inequality)

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – A breakdown of some of the new content coming in the next WoW expansion, Shadowlands. Executive producer John Hight and game director Ion Hazzikostas will break down what to expect heading into the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands release date.

2K Reveals

When is it? – Your guess is as good as ours

Where is it? – Twitch

What is it? – Buried in a Twitch blog post, it seems the streaming service will host a handful of reveals on 2K’s 2020 lineup. Those are the only details we’ve got so far.

IGDA Indie showcase

When is it? – TBC

Where is it? – Twitch

What is it? – The International Game Developers Association and Twitch are joining forces for a showcase of new content from indie studios, including deep dives and community Q&A sessions with the developers.

Xbox 20/20 Event

When is it? – Sometime in June

Where is it? – Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer

What is it? – Xbox 20/20 is a series of monthly events from Microsoft, and this one sits sandwiched between the largely disappointing May edition of Inside Xbox and the much-anticipated July showcase of first-party Xbox Game Studios titles. Expect this June event to be pretty low-key – all we know about it so far is that it won’t be a traditional Inside Xbox show.

Inside Xbox First-Party showcase

When is it? – Sometime in July

Where is it? – Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer

What is it? – This event will be Microsoft’s big coming-out party for the Xbox Series X and its slate of upcoming first-party titles. We’re sure to see a whole lot more on the next Halo – perhaps even the Halo Infinite release date – but there’s plenty more on the Microsoft slate, including the new Flight Simulator, Age of Empires 4, Hellblade 2, and Battletoads. Microsoft says all 15 of its first-party studios are working on next-gen games. (Here’s hoping this event will turn all those Fable 4 rumours into reality.)

Tennocon 2020

When is it? – July 11 at 8:00 PDT / 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – The annual Warframe fan event obviously won’t have an in-person component this year, but Digital Extremes is still bringing together the show. Expect plenty of details on upcoming Warframe content.

Ubisoft Forward

When is it? – July 12 at 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – A showcase of Ubisoft games to replace the publisher’s usual E3 press conference. Expect details on games including Rainbow Six Quarantine, Watch Dogs Legion, Gods and Monsters, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – and an announcement for Far Cry 6 is also likely.

SUMMER GAME FEST DEVELOPER SHOWCASE

When is it? – July 20 (time TBC)

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – A Geoff Keighley and Day of the Devs-produced look at “upcoming independent and larger scale projects”. As with the June edition of the event, that’s the only detail we have so far.

Gamescom 2020: Opening Night Live

When is it? – August 27 (time TBC)

Where is it? – Twitch and YouTube

What is it? – This Geoff Keighley-hosted show will mark the conclusion of the Summer Game Fest and – probably – the whole not-E3 season. Opening Night Live will be the most notable event to watch – last year’s show featured everything from Kerbal Space Program 2 to early details on Borderlands 3, Modern Warfare, and Death Stranding.

GamesCom 2020

When is it? – August 28 through August 30

Where is it? – TBC

What is it? – Once the big announcements at Opening Night Live are out of the way, Gamescom will follow up with three days of digital showcases for upcoming content. That’ll include daily shows, an ‘Awesome Indies’ showcase, and a Best of Show presentation to cap off the event.