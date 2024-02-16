Grab a Nintendo-inspired retro gaming keyboard in limited time deal

The 8BitDo Retro mechanical gaming keyboard is a must-have for fans of old-school Nintendo game consoles. Its eye-catching design is proudly inspired by the NES, with a Famicom version also available. You can save $10 on it right now via Amazon, which may not seem like much, but for a gaming keyboard that has an MSRP of under $100, it’s still a meaningful saving.

You’re not just getting a keyboard here, either. The 8BitDo Retro comes with an additional wired unit with two large, round, programmable buttons, mimicking the look of the old NES controller. Packed with features, the 8BitDo Retro could make a case for being among the best gaming keyboards, and at $89.99 in this limited-time deal, it’s a steal.

The $10 discount also applies to the keyboard and mouse combo deal, so you could completely overhaul your gaming setup and take it back in time. While the design of the retro keyboard is quite practical, the same can’t be said for the mouse, which has a very outdated shape that is likely to be uncomfortable compared to some of the best gaming mice.

8BitDo also made sure you’re not short of choice with the retro gaming keyboard having wired, 2.4GHz, and Bluetooth connectivity options. Beyond connections, this keyboard features 87 keys in a TKL design, with Kailh Box switches, although the product description doesn’t specify which ones are used.

If you’re prone to making changes, the 8BitDo Retro is also hot-swappable, meaning you can change the keycaps and switches with most universally compatible switches and keycaps.

