This gaming PC mod lets you play without a monitor

The gaming PC modding community is not one to rest on its laurels, and Reddit user HorstJt, also known as Ter Horst Customs, has modified his system so it doesn’t even need a monitor. That said, you’ll probably want to use one anyway.

In most instances, a modified PC will still have all the accoutrements that are required of it, but not so much in this case. Tweaking a Fractal Torrent system, the modder has managed to make it so their machine can quite happily play games without needing a proper monitor.

Now to be clear, that doesn’t mean this custom PC doesn’t have a display output, it just opts for something much dinkier. On the whole, the system wouldn’t look out of place sitting next to the best gaming PC, as it packs an Intel Core i7-10700K CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card – both of which pair nicely with the best gaming monitor options on the market.

Image: Ter Horst Customs

What we’re talking about is the 7-inch Lumen screen Ter Horst Customs has added to the bottom of his machine. It might seem a little small, necessitating the need to perhaps sit a bit closer during use, but you’ll certainly be able to play Doom on it. You just might need to squint a bit.

While you can see the EKWB YouTube channel in the background, this is a nod to when the brand rated the original gaming PC back in May, 2022. Spoiler alert: it was understandably very well received even before Tor Horst Customs added the screen.

The display was a late revision made at EKWB’s recommendation, and it truly threads the build together. It’s mainly used as a sensor panel to monitor hardware temperatures and voltage rather than playing games, though.

Some would argue that learning how to build a gaming PC is the most exciting aspect of computer ownership, but we can only hope to achieve something so clean. We’re in agreement with EKWB here in that this system should never be taken apart. You can check out the creator’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube to see more of Ter Horst Customs’ builds.