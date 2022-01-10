Design your own games from $2.54 with Humble’s GameMaker Studio 2 bundle

For many gamers, videogames are not just a hobby, but a deeply rooted passion. Immersing ourselves in the worlds of our favourite world is one thing, but most of us have also had that moment of ‘I would have done that differently’ when playing certain campaigns, levels, or side quests. If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at game development, but didn’t know where to start, Humble has you covered, with a year’s access to GameMaker Studio 2 from just $2.54.

GameMaker Studio 2 has opened the doors to the world of video game development for many over the years, with some of these games developing their own cult following. One example includes Cattails, the unique RPG game / animal simulation hybrid that puts you into the shoes of a cat living in the countryside along with a community of other cats, hunting, exploring and discovering secrets. Then there’s Post Void, a vibrant and fast-paced FPS game made in the same mould Doom and Wolfenstein 3D. If you’re looking for some inspiration, both of these games, along with six others that were created in Game Maker Studio 2, are included in the bundle.

And that’s not the only one. Running concurrently are the Game Dev GUI Goodness Bundle, which provides art that you can use for user interfaces within your own game and other assets. Meanwhile, if you want to hone your digital art skills, the Learn to Create Game Art in Blender Bundle gives you access to various courses in game development, including courses on pixel art, 3D modelling and even one on making a career out of game development.

Here’s a full breakdown of what is included in each bundle:

GameMaker Studio 2 Bundle

For $25, you’ll gain access to all of the following:

GameMaker Studio 2 Indie (1 year subscription)

GameMaker Studio 2 Creator (1 year subscription)

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3

Cattails

Ministry of Broadcast

Crashlands

Last Horizon

Last Horizon source code

Space Gladiators

Super Raft Boat

Super Raft Boat source code

Post Void

If you’re not interested in getting all of the extra games, you can instead pay $17.76 for fewer games, while maintaining the GameMaker Studio 2 Creator subscription. While it has fewer features than the Indie subscription, this works out as $2.54 for the year, which would usually set you back $49.99.

Game Dev GUI Goodness Software Bundle

For $25, you can gain access to $687 worth of assets for your game. This could be a huge time saver for anybody who’s planning on developing a game alone, or with just a small team. While we won’t list all of them (as there are 69 in total) here are some of the highlights:

Mediaeval style user-interface

Steampunk industrial level map

Inventory icons (including potions, food and other consumables)

Fantasy character avatar icons

60 different game cursors

Military kit icons

Puzzle game assets

Learn to Create Game Art in Blender Software Bundle

This one is also $25 and it gives you access to ten educational courses which are invaluable for any budding game developers. Normally, you’d have to shell out a whole $1,250 to access all of these courses. Here’s everything you get in the bundle:

Complete Blender Creator Course

Blender Character Creator Course

Complete Drawing Course

Blender VFX Course*

Blender Dragon Sculpting Course

Low Poly Characters – Blender Bite Sized Course

Low Poly Landscapes – Blender Bite Sized Course

Pixel Art Fundamentals Course

How to Get a Job in Game Dev Industry Course

Blender Environment Artist Course

Even if it’s just a passing muse and you’d be working on your own, you never know what success you may find. Remember, legendary indie game Cave Story was created by just one dedicated indie developer – if it can be done once, it can be done again, and even if you weren’t to find commercial success, you’d still have the satisfaction of having contributed a piece of beautiful art to the world.