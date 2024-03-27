We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

After more than 20 years, one classic RPG has a huge new remaster

More than 20 years since it first launched, one classic CRPG in the vein of Fallout and Pillars of Eternity has a big new remaster, out now.

Geneforge 2 Infestation RPG game: A dragon from classic RPG game Geneforge 2
Ed Smith's Avatar

Published:

Geneforge 2 - Infestation 

Fallout. Half-Life. Civilization. As soon as you look at some games, they just scream PC – that ‘90s or early ‘00s aesthetic which, to this day, is often imitated but never paralleled. The artwork on graphics card boxes. Early 3D cutscenes. Menus. There’s an arresting visual style across all the classics of PC’s golden era, something that often feels lost in the world of modern triple-A. 21 years since it first launched, one stalwart RPG – or perhaps CRPG, as has become the pseudonym for anything that’s isometric and stats-driven – is finally making a comeback. With a huge new remaster available to play right now, if you want to return to the heyday of what were then called ‘computer games’, this is essential.

Geneforge 2: Infestation is a total remaster of the classic RPG game from 2003. Before Pillars of Eternity, Divinity Original Sin, or Diablo 4, Spiderweb Software pioneered the isometric fantasy game for a new generation. This is an RPG in the truest sense, where everything is open-ended and nothing is decided for you.

You can join any faction, choose to fight on the side of good, evil, or neither, and earn dozens of different endings. The original Geneforge 2 was renowned for its replayability – each of your decisions vastly impacted the direction of your playthrough, so no two runs were truly the same. The remaster builds on that foundation in every way.

YouTube Thumbnail

On top of the huge map and myriad quests of the original, you have new areas, new missions, new characters, new dialogue (that’s a lot of new), and a totally reworked interface and management system. If you’ve ever played a game from some 20 or 30 years ago and fallen in love with the style and the idea, but stumbled over the mechanics, Geneforge 2: Infestation is definitely for you. It maintains everything that made the original shine, but with a new layer of accessibility and ease of use. And it’s available to play right this second. Just head right here.

Alternatively, you can reminisce with some of the best old games, or maybe try the best fantasy games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Previously of Edge, Vice, Polygon, and the BBC, Ed is symbiotically connected to the gaming news matrix, covering everything from Cities Skylines 2 road tools, to Half-Life mods, and classic boomer shooters. Between Counter-Strike 2, Starfield, and Resident Evil - as well as everything and anything related to GTA 6 - he has a close eye on the heady world of videogames, and can often be found lamenting the tragedy that IO Interactive’s Freedom Fighters never got a sequel. He was once in the top ten for speedrunning the original Resident Evil 2 and has a weird knowledge of how RNG works in Doom.