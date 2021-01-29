Genshin Impact 1.3 pre-load begins next week

Genshin Impact’s next update – All That Glitters, if you’re fancy – kicks off next week. It has long been the trend, though, to give people a chance to install an update ahead of time so they can jump in straight away. I’ve been staying with my ol’ dad over lockdown, and the internet isn’t great here, so I’m grateful for any opportunity to get ahead of the game.

Mihoyo is no different, and the developer has now revealed when you can start installing the next update for the anime game. The Genshin Impact 1.3 pre-load begins January 31 at 19:00 PST / 22:00 EST and February 1 at 3:00 GMT. The good news is that you’ll still be able to tumble around Teyvat while you download the update. It’ll take up a hefty chunk of your bandwidth, though, so make sure your internet is up for it.

Downloading the new content is simple. When the time comes, boot up the Genshin Impact launcher, and a ‘Game Pre-Installation’ button will appear to the left of the launch button. Simply click it, and sit back.

Genshin Impact’s All That Glitters update comes with a new event called Lantern Rite to bring in the Lunar New Year. It also introduces a demon slayer called Xiao into the mix who has been teased for a long time indeed.

If you’re looking for something to read while you wait, we’ve wrangled together all the Genshin Impact 1.3 update information together just for you.