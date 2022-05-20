Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream time is almost here

Get ready to bid farewell to 2.6, as developer Mihoyo confirms that the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream time is all set for later today (May 20). The stream will cover everything that’s coming in Genshin Impact’s next update, including new characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu and release date.

As is tradition with Genshin Impact updates, despite Mihoyo’s best efforts to keep the details of version 2.7 under lock and key, we already know a few things about what’s coming to the anime game. This update will likely introduce the mysterious bow-wielding Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, sidekick of Arataki Itto. The livestream should hopefully confirm everything we expect to see in Yelan and Shinobu’s banners.

It appears that Arataki Itto may get a banner rerun as part of Kuki Shinobu’s introduction into the game, but this will take place during the second half of 2.7. Yelan will serve as the headline banner of the update, and will enjoy a three week headstart versus the Electro character.

Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream time

The Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream start time is May 20 at 5am PDT / 8am EDT / 1pm BST. The stream of “Hidden Dreams in the Depths”, as Mihoyo is calling the 2.7 update, can be watched on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at this time.

Here’s everything we know about what’s coming in the 2.7 update, including the possible release date and the rumours about a brand-new five star bow and quality of life features.

