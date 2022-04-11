Genshin Impact 2.7 release date, banners, and livestream

Want to know about the Genshin Impact 2.7 release date? Genshin Impact’s 2.6 update dropped on March 30, and we already have enough information on the next update to highlight what’s coming up next. The devs have even officially confirmed two new Genshin Impact characters, both of which are rumoured to join the open-world game next month.

Datamined information for Genshin Impact 2.7 has already appeared online, giving us a glimpse of Yelan and Kuki Shinobu’s abilities. We also know what Yelan’s ascension materials are likely to be – check out our guide to gather everything you need ahead of time to level up her talents immediately.

Most of the leaks in the Genshin Impact 2.7 update focus on the new characters, with more information to come over the next few weeks. We’ve put together a guide on everything that’s being talked about currently, and we’ll update it as more information comes to light. Here’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact 2.7 update so far.

Genshin Impact 2.7 release date

The Genshin Impact 2.7 release date is likely to be May 11. Since launch, major Genshin Impact updates have kept to a six week development cycle. May 11 is exactly six weeks from the Genshin Impact 2.6 release date, but the final release date is pending official confirmation.

Genshin Impact 2.7 banners and characters

According to known Genshin Impact leaker Lumie, Yelan and Kuki Shinobu could arrive on an upcoming Genshin Impact banner as part of the 2.7 update. Yelan is going to headline the first banner in 2.7, and Kuki Shinobu is rumoured to be joining Itto on a re-run banner in the second half of the update, which will launch three weeks after the first half.

According to my 🐤, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) March 25, 2022

Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream

There’s no official release date for the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream. Previous livestreams for the past few updates have aired around 10 – 12 days prior to the launch of the new version. With a working release date of May 11, that would place the livestream sometime between April 30 – May 2, although this will be subject to official confirmation.

Genshin Impact 2.7 events

At the moment, the only rumour we have for new 2.7 events comes from Genshin_arab which points to new events set in The Chasm, the new area introduced in 2.6. One new event from the leak is called ‘A Muddy Bizarre Adventure’.​

Genshin Impact 2.7 new content

Lumie has posted images taken from the 2.6 client of Ganyu firing Aqua Simulacra, a brand new five star bow. This bow is rumoured to be coming to the anime game in the 2.7 update.

Ganyu using 'Aqua Simulacra', a new 5* bow coming in 2.7. *Videos and images were taken on 2.6 client pic.twitter.com/MmYLcjNrMM — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) March 31, 2022

There is also a suggestion that a new quality of life feature will be coming to 2.7 – the ability to search for achievements. This comes from Mia, and the text has been translated so take this with a pinch of salt.

Razer Iskur X – Genshin Impact Edition Razer Iskur X – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $499.00 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

That’s everything we know about Genshin Impact 2.7 so far. For more Genshin Impact tips, check out our guides to 2.6’s new area, The Chasm, including all of the Archaic stone locations and how to unlock the Chasm underground. One thing’s for sure, 2.7 is going to introduce more Genshin Impact codes, so keep an eye on that guide as well.