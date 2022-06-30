Genshin Impact 2.8 stream promises “juicy details” – how to watch

Genshin Impact 2.8 is expected to release on July 13, but before that, Hoyoverse is hosting a livestream where it promises to reveal “juicy details” on upcoming content, version changes, and, potentially, new characters and elements. Here’s how you can watch.

The version 2.8 special program preview goes live on July 2 at 8AM, UTC-4. If you’re in the UK, that means 1PM. Viewers on the East Coast of the US can start watching at 8AM, whereas Pacific Coast viewers will have to get up a little early – 5AM.

It will all be hosted live on Genshin’s Twitch channel, but from 12PM UTC-4 the same day, the whole broadcast will be repeated on YouTube.

“This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and developments in Version 2.8,” says developer Hoyoverse. “It will also ‘drop’ some redemption codes and other goodies!”

But what could these other goodies be? Heizou’s banner is expected to release in 2.8, with fans speculating he will be a four-star character, likely appearing on the banner of another four-star character. Our best theory crafting leads us to believe the optimal Heizou build will include the solar pearl, and four-piece viridescent venerer, though you might want to swap that out for shimenawa’s reminiscence.

The real prize, though, would be information about the dendro element or the new region, Sumeru. We’re expecting Sumeru to be a pretty big area, though it’s unlikely we’ll hear about the dendro elementals until we get closer to version 3.0. But Diluc and Fischi should be getting some new summer-themed skins, available at either the in-game shop, or by completing summertime events.

Whatever’s on its way to Genshin, we’ll be bringing you all the updates after the livestream on July 2.