Looking for the best Genshin Impact Heizou build? Although not confirmed, the current rumours suggest that this new Genshin Impact character will release during the Genshin Impact 2.8 update later this summer, although an exact Heizou banner release date is probably a while off yet.

It’s perhaps a touch early to be thinking about the best Genshin Impact Heizou build, but enough information has leaked from a recent 2.8 beta via Honey Hunter that we can start to do some theory crafting. We know Heizou is an Anemo character, but everything else is unconfirmed at this point – including the suggestion that he could be the RPG games’ first male catalyst user.

We’ve put together a guide on some of the best theory crafting surrounding Heizou right now, summarising what his top picks will be for weapons, as well as artifact sets to make the most of his leaked abilities. The current theory is that he will be a main DPS catalyst, so you’ll want to maximise his own damage output as an on-field character, rather than a support.

Genshin Impact Heizou main DPS build

The best Genshin Impact Heizou build is:

Weapon: Solar Pearl

Solar Pearl Artifact: Viridescent Venerer (four-piece)

Best Genshin Impact Heizou weapon

Given that we’re still at least five weeks out from Heizou’s likely release date, there are quite a few weapon options that could be valid. We’ve gone with Solar Pearl – a five-star weapon that allows normal attacks to buff elemental skill and burst, as well as the reverse.

Another option is Skyward Atlas which increases elemental damage by up to 24% – especially useful if you’re going to be triggering the Swirl reaction. This weapon also enables normal attacks to have a 50% chance of triggering ‘Favour of the Clouds’, which actively seeks out nearby opponents to attack, dealing up to 320% attack damage.

If you want to shift Heizou into more of a supporting role, there are some other options which are friendlier to free-to-play players. Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers is one of the best three-star catalysts, and an excellent option for casters who won’t spend much time on the field. The Widsith is four-star and slightly harder to get hold of, but it also gives passive buffs to every character that enters the field.

Best Genshin Impact Heizou artifacts

In terms of artifacts, we’ve chosen the four-piece Viridescent Venerer set. The two-piece increases Anemo damage by +15%, but the full set increases Swirl damage by 60%, as well as lowering the resistance of enemies hit by Swirl by 40% for ten seconds. Considering you’re going to be triggering Swirl a lot, regardless of team composition, this is a pretty powerful set regardless of whether you use Heizou in the main DPS slot or not.

An alternative might be the four-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence, which focuses less on elemental combos and more on buffing Heizou’s regular attacks. The full set means that, after using an elemental skill, so long as Heizou has 15 or more energy than normal, charged, and plunging attacks get their attack damage increased by 50% at the cost of 15 energy. This requires careful timing and energy management, which is why the Viridescent set is preferred.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Heizou build in Genshin Impact. For more guides, check out our current Genshin Impact tier list, as well as our Genshin Impact codes guide for those free primogems.