Genshin Impact goes Super Mario Maker this week

Genshin Impact is getting a new event this week that’s all about charging through player-created obstacle courses while you collect coins and avoid traps. Basically, you’re getting the chance to trip your friends up in challenging assault courses like you would in Super Mario Maker.

Divine Ingenuity is the name of the event, though you’ll need to complete some tasks before you can create your own tracks. Once the A New Star Approaches quest is completed, you’ll need to beat five preset levels. Once that’s done, you can tackle the Divine Ingenuity world quest to gain access to Custom Domains.

Alongside various bits of terrain, you can fill each course with fragile platforms, wind currents, and flooring that’ll appear and disappear. There are also certain traps that will either reduce a runner’s health or give them a status debuff if they get caught in them. Not everything is out to get you, though, as there are blessings, too. The Leaping Boon gives you a jump buff, whereas the Striding Boon boosts speed for a short period.

Before you get too far ahead of yourself, though, it’s worth knowing that you can’t upload a Custom Domain unless you’ve completed the track yourself. No funny business.

Divine Ingenuity runs from March 2 to March 21. You can find all the information on it here. For all the other Genshin Impact events on the horizon, you can follow that link.

