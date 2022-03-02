Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity event: how to share custom domains

So you want to know about the Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity event? Divine Ingenuity is a limited-time event in which players can travel to specifically crafted ‘domains’ where the goal is to reach the end-point as quickly as possible, collecting as many Adventure Coins as they can along the way.

If you think this sounds like something out of a Mario game, you’re not wrong, but there’s no official crossover event happening here. For whatever reason, Mihoyo wants to treat us to some platforming fun. You must complete five preset domains in order to complete the event, and you can only progress to the next domain by completing the one preceding it.

Each preset domain is different, with varying combinations of terrain, mechanisms, and event traps. In addition to the preset domains, players can create and share custom domains once they’ve completed the Divine Ingenuity world event. You can store up to five such creations, but you can’t share custom domains with other players until you’ve completed it yourself at least once. You can read more details about the event on the official Genshin Impact blog, but here’s a summary of the key details.

How to play Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity

The Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity event starts on March 2 at 03:59 server time, and will run until March 21. Please note that once the event ends data related to the event, such as player creations and speed record data will not be saved.

To be eligible for the event, you need to be at least Adventure Rank 28, and have completed Chapter I: Act III – A New Star Approaches of the Archon questline.

The rewards for completing the Divine Ingenuity event are as follows:

Up to 420 primogems

Hero’s Wit

Talent level up materials

Mystic enchantment ore

Mora

Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity custom domains

According to the developers, the editing process for creating custom domains is similar to that of the Serenitea Pot, with added functionality specific to this event. There are some preset tag options you can use to describe your creation, which will also help players filter the kinds of domains they want to experience.

You can use most of the elements you’ll find in the preset domains to create custom ones using a variety of Imagined Objects, which include terrain pieces, mechanisims, and traps:

There are also three types of blessings that can be found within both preset and custom domains. Strengthening Boon recovers a set amount of stamina, Striding Boon gives your character a speed buff, and Leaping Boon gives you a jumping buff.

Related: the best RPG games on PC

For more Genshin Impact goodies, check out details on the upcoming Genshin Impact banner, as well as how to find Genshin Impact codes for free primogems.