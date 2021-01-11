Genshin Impact Ganyu banner release time – Adrift in the Harbor starts soon

Genshin Impact‘s next major character is Ganyu, and she launches very soon. The Genshin Impact Ganyu banner release time has been confirmed for January 12, and developer MiHoYo has provided a closer look at Ganyu through a new character demo trailer. Read on for further details on what to expect.

The Adrift in the Harbor banner begins on January 12 at 18:00 server time, as the official Genshin Impact Facebook page has announced. That translates to 15:00 PST / 18:00 EST on North American servers, or 17:00 GMT if you’re on European servers. The event will last until February 2 at 15:00 server time.

We’ll see big drop-rate boosts for the 4-star characters Xiangling, Xingqui, and Noelle, but, of course, Ganyu herself is the 5-star, er, star of the banner. She’s a cryo character who appears to be really into food. As the official description goes: “The fragrant licorice, the sweet flowers, the picturesque snowstorms, the falling glaze… For the girl descended from qilin, this is all exactly what she dreamed of.”

Check out the new character demo below.

Check out our guides to Genshin Impact builds or Genshin Impact artifacts for some extra help in your adventures.