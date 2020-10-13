The best Genshin Impact artifacts guide

What are the best Genshin Impact artifacts? It’s not long into Genshin’s Impact that you discover artifacts, but figuring out what to do with them and what the best artifacts for your build are is another matter entirely. There’s a lot to learn in miHoYo’s new open-world action game, but luckily Paimon is around to show you the ropes of the new world you’ve woken up in.

Artifacts are equippable items and each character can have up to five artifacts that will increase their stats and give them special bonuses. There are different tiers of artifacts, with main stats ranking either three, four, or five stars – with sub stats ranking from one to five stars. As a general rule of thumb, the higher the ranking, the better the artifact. But, it’s not just a case of having the best artifact, you need to consider your character build as well.

Artifacts affect a lot of character stats including healing bonuses, damage output. HP, and critical hits – so you want to select which artifact you equip wisely. There are also five different types of artifacts that fall into sets, giving you even better perks from equipping artifacts in the same set.

Genshin Impact best artifacts

There are 30 different artifact sets and within each set there’s a flower, headset, goblet, feather, and timer. If you have two of the artifacts from the same set you get a special bonus, the same goes for four artifacts from the same set. Of course, finding artifacts isn’t easy if you’re not willing to buy them outright, but there are definitely artifacts worth keeping an eye out for. We find attack damage and critical strike rate make the best artifacts for any character, but to really optimise your build, here’s a breakdown of character builds and the best artifacts.

Healer

Maiden Beloved

Two set piece: Character Healing Effectiveness +15%

Character Healing Effectiveness +15% Four set piece: Using an Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst increase healing received by all party member by 20% for 10s

TRAVELLING Doctor

Two set piece: Increases incoming healing by 20%

Increases incoming healing by 20% Four set piece: Using Elemental Burst restores 20% HP

DPS

Gladiator’s finale

Two set piece: ATK +18%

ATK +18% Four set piece: If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore, or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%

Berserker

Two set piece: CRIT Rate +12%

CRIT Rate +12% Four set piece: When HP is below 70%, CRIT Rate increases by an additional 24%

Support

Instructor

Two set piece: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80

Increases Elemental Mastery by 80 Four set piece: After causing an elemental reaction, increases all party members’ Elemental Mastery by 120 for 8s

Noblesse Oblige

Two set piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%

Elemental Burst DMG +20% Four set piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack

That’s the low down on all the best artifacts in Genshin Impact. If you’re looking for similar titles, check out the best anime games and wonderful open-world games for PC.