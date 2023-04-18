Genshin Impact 3.7 adds the time-saving feature we’ve always needed

Genshin Impact's 3.7 update will finally add the handy gadget feature players have been asking for since the earliest versions of HoYoverse's anime game.

The Genshin Impact 3.7 update will be adding a gadget quick swap feature, according to recent leaks. If you’ve been playing the anime game for any extended amount of time, you’re sure to have noticed that swapping gadgets is a pain for no real reason. With this update, you’ll no longer need to open up the bag to switch from a Seelie pet to the NRE just because an unexpected battle started.

Currently, if you want to switch gadgets, you’ll have to open up the inventory menu, scroll over to the gadgets tab, then select the one you want by swapping out the one that’s already in use. The whole process only takes a few seconds at most, sure, but it can get a bit annoying when you want to have both a cute companion and a practical item to use.

The leak shows us a screenshot of a type of gadget wheel that will allow players to quick swap between four different gadgets while out and about, which is a beautiful thing to see. The feature is highly requested for a reason.

Personally, I haven’t switched off of the Boon of the Elder Tree gadget since obtaining it in Sumeru. It allows you to automatically collect wood from trees, without hitting them over and over like you’re playing Minecraft or Fortnite – essentially, another time-saver.

Genshin Impact 3.7 adds the time-saving feature we've always needed: in-game menu listing gadgets in Genshin Impact

Then, we also have the NRE gadget that allows you to eat food during combat, which is perfect for teams that need emergency healing. Both special items serve incredibly useful functions, but it’s also nice to have a companion gagdet that floats around your head and follows you around.

The recent leak comes from Yuban Network and was posted in this Reddit thread. You can check out the third screenshot to see it for yourself.

Genshin Impact version 3.6 has only just begun, so we’ll have to wait for another five weeks or so until we see with feature added to the game.

