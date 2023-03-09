Genshin Impact 3.6 release date, livestream, characters, and more

Want to know the Genshin Impact 3.6 release date? It feels like the 3.5 release date has barely settled before we’re looking ahead to new character banners and events.

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update was a little lacklustre due to the disappointing release of Dehya’s banner, the five-star Pyro DPS character who failed to break the top ranks of our Genshin Impact tier list. With the rumour of a new map and the potential of the Fontaine region and Hydro Archon on the horizon, we might not have long to wait for the Genshin Impact 4.0 release date to one of the best free PC games.

Genshin Impact 3.6 release date

If the next update follows the usual six-week cycle, it looks like the Genshin Impact 3.6 release date is April 12.

Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream

The livestream usually occurs a week or two before the update, so we’ll keep you updated on what to expect from the latest Genshin Impact events and the next Genshin Impact banner once the livestream airs.

Genshin Impact livestreams typically begin on a Friday, but they’ve also taken place on the weekend as well. We expect the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream to take place either at the end of March or at the beginning of April. Be sure to tune into the livestream, as that’s where new Genshin Impact codes are released.

Genshin Impact 3.6 character banners

Hoyoverse has officially announced two new characters on their social platforms, and if these announcements follow previous patterns, these characters are making their way into the 3.6 update.

The first is a five-star Dendro character, Baizhu, owner of the Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue, as well as being Qiqi’s guardian. He owns a white talking snake called Changsheng, who sits on his shoulders and is said to make bitter medicines that make illnesses better!

Joining him is another Dendro character and “Renowned Sumeru Architect” also known as the Light of Kshahrewar, Kaveh, who looks like he’ll be a four-star character and will possibly appear on the second banner rollout of the update.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Sumeru expansion

We’ve known about a potential expansion to Sumeru from the datamined leaks which we highlighted in our Genshin Impact 3.4 release date guide. According to the latest Genshin Impact desert leak, the expansion is set to occur from the northwest section of the Desert of Hadramavet.

The last time Sumeru’s desert was expanded, the devs made sure to include Alhaitham’s ascension materials in this area. There’s a good chance players may have to find Kaveh or Baizhu’s ascension materials by defeating Apep, the weekly boss in the region. Apep is rumoured to be a serpent-like boss, similar to the recently released Setekh Wenut.

That's all we have on the Genshin Impact 3.6 release date.