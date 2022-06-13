Genshin Impact Heizou team – the best team comp

So, you want to know the best Heizou team in Genshin Impact? The next new Genshin Impact character may not have a confirmed release date yet, but the current rumour suggests the Heizou banner may drop as part of Genshin Impact 2.8. Details about Heizou’s kit have leaked online via Honey Hunter World, so this means we can engage in some good old fashioned theory crafting.

We’ve already taken a stab at the best Heizou build in terms of artifacts, but figuring out the best Genshin Impact Heizou team is also important. Early indications suggest he’s more than capable of taking on a main DPS role, which is surprising considering he’s also rumoured to be a catalyst user – Genshin’s version of a magic class.

The very best Heizou team makes full use of top tier Genshin Impact characters, as well as new characters recently released to the anime game. There are also some very solid options for free-to-play players as well, and we recommend you read on for everything you need to know about putting together an awesome Heizou team. Remember, this is subject to change as he’s not out yet, and his final abilities have not been confirmed.

The best Genshin Impact Heizou team is:

Heizou

Yelan

Yae Miko

Zhongli

Yelan has landed with a bit of a splash thanks to her strong passive ability that can give any active character up to 50% extra damage. She also has a good ability that will allow for plenty of opportunities to trigger a Swirl elemental reaction even when she’s not the active player, although she could also trigger Electro-Charge with Yae Miko as well, depending on the enemy type.

Add to that everyone’s favourite husbando Zhongli, whose Geo defences can stop virtually all incoming damage when timed correctly. He can also lower enemy resistance to elemental damage, perfect for this party which is designed to turn Heizou into a Swirl-inducing One Punch Man. Check out SmackDaddyKing’s YouTube video where he shares his own thoughts on this and other potential Heizou builds, as well as his own amusing take on an “Avatar Heizou” team composition.

Heizou team – the best free-to-play composition

The best free-to-play Heizou team is:

Heizou

Fischl

Xiangling

Barbara

Thankfully, free-to-play players won’t have to compromise too much on assembling a decent Heizou build. The principles of this team are similar to the above – Heizou is the main DPS, with Fischl providing off-field Electro DPS to proc Swirl, which Xiangling can also do with her Pyro abilities. Barbara is one of the best healers in the game, she makes it possible to stay in the fight with ease, and you can equip her with the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer catalyst to give your incoming characters an extra attack boost.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Heizou team. For more Genshin Impact tips check out our Genshin Impact tier list, our Genshin Impact events guide, as well as our Genshin Impact codes article for those free primogems.