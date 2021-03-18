Looking for a Genshin Impact Noelle hangout guide? Hangout events are fun, story-driven quests in which you spend time one-on-one with a character, getting to know them better, and attempting to hold a conversation with them that doesn’t end with them running away.

There are six possible endings to Noelle’s hangout events, excluding the ones where she ditches you entirely. In order to get all the rewards from Noelle’s hangout event, you must achieve all six endings. Though you need two story keys to unlock each hangout, once they’re unlocked, they’re free to revisit. Conveniently, you can drop into the hangout at any story checkpoint you’ve previously unlocked, in order to try pursuing a different thread.

During the hangout event, Noelle also has a heartbeat meter – lose enough hearts by choosing dialogue options she doesn’t like, and the hangout will end early. If you’re looking to avoid these faux pas, never fear – here’s a comprehensive Genshin Impact Noelle hangout event walkthrough, so you can unlock every ending and achievement.

Goodbye, Miss Maid!

Honorary Knight! > All of Life is Training > Guest from Afar

It doesn’t matter what you say to Noelle in the first dialogue option – when she asks you for guidance on her Chivalric Training, say “It’s okay not to be a knight”. What you say after that doesn’t have an impact on the outcome.

A man called Alois asks for help with some slimes; then the two of you will escort him back to Mondstadt. The dialogue options before you arrive at the pub don’t have any impact on the ending. The next branch begins when Alois asks “Is this what they give to all visitors in Mondstadt?” Choose “Noelle’s way of showing hospitality.” You’ll go to Good Hunter, and again, you’ll have the same two dialogues; choose ‘hospitality’ again. Noelle will give Alois a gift… and once again, the same two dialogue options present themselves; choose ‘hospitality’. The other dialogue options are just for flavour; they make no difference to the story. He will leave happily, and you get the ‘Goodbye, Miss Maid!’ ending.

A Cold Reception

Honorary Knight! > All of Life is Training > Guest from Afar

This ending also comes from telling Noelle “It’s okay not to be a knight”, but instead of selecting the ‘hospitality’ responses to Alois, choose “Made especially for you”. When you escort Alois out of the city, he discloses he was planning to imitate Mondstadt’s famous Dandelion Wine. When you return to Noelle, she seems disappointed, and you get the ‘A Cold Reception’ ending.

A Maid Above Ground

Honorary Knight! > Training Ground > For Greater Strength

When Noelle asks you for guidance on her Chivalric Training, tell her “Of course, where do you want to start?” When she tells you she feels like something is missing, tell her she lacks strength. There will then be a strength test where Noelle destroys all the training dummies within a certain time frame. She asks you again what she needs, and once again, tell her she needs more strength.

After mining for ore and killing slimes and a Mitachurl, rocks fall down into the chasm. You must then clear rocks and defeat the Lawachurl to unlock this ending.

A Defender’s Will Is Their Strength

Honorary Knight! > Training Ground > For More Experience

Instead of telling Noelle she lacks strength after she completes the training exercise, ask “Is it because you lack real-world fighting experience?” Then you’ll attempt to defeat some foes, and inevitably fail – you tell her how important it is to fight together, and then discover a man, Henning, asking for help. Helping him earns you the ‘A Defender’s Will Is Their Strength’ ending, and the ‘…For I am Duty Bound’ achievement.

A Conundrum Called Love

Honorary Knight! > A Breather > It’s the Heart that Matters

When Noelle asks you about Chivalric Training, tell her “Of course, where do you want to start?” This time, tell her she’s lacking rest. Regardless of the other options you pick, you go for tea together. You hatch a plan to give a gift, and choose “it’s the thought that counts”, which leads to you presenting Bea with a grilled fish. Unsurprisingly, this doesn’t help much, and Noelle feels bad, heading to the library to study. There’s a secret achievement here – ‘A World Known Only Unto Roses’ – which you get by reading Noelle’s study notes.

Whisper of the Paper Rose

Honorary Knight! > A Breather > Sincerest of Gifts

This is one of the best Noelle hangout endings. After agreeing to help Noelle with her training and telling her she’s lacking rest, this time, when she asks about the gift, tell her “we should choose carefully”. You visit a shop, and can choose between two options – the Squirrel Wood Carving loses you a heart, but you can still progress. The Frostening Bottle is the better option. After taking three photos at various points around the map, Beatrice will ask you about these locations; ‘Cape Oath’ will progress the quest. You and Noelle then head to Windrise together, and she gives you a paper rose. Aww.

Those are all six Noelle hangout event endings – once you’re finished spending quality time with the dutiful maid, head over to our Barbara hangout guide and unlock all possible endings with her, too.