Genshin Impact dating sim – how hangout events work

Want to know how to get the best ending in the Genshin Impact hangout events? In the Genshin Impact 1.4 update, players get to enjoy a break from the adventuring action, and take some time to hang out one-on-one with some of the best Genshin Impact characters.

There are four characters who you can choose to spend some time with, but more will be added in future updates. All the characters we can hang out with so far are four-stars, which has led to speculation that they serve a similar purpose to the story quests we get for five-stars – basically, getting to know the character better and developing our relationship with them.

These ‘hangout events’ have several different dialogue options to choose from, and the hangout branches out into various different paths, depending on the options you choose. Your chosen companion will also have a ‘Heartbeat Value’ while you hang out; if you fumble your lines and the Heartbeat Value drops too low, it’s actually possible to fail the quest completely, at which point they will leave, and you’ll be left alone to contemplate your dialogue choices. Hopefully, though, you’ll be able to avoid that terrible fate with the help of our Genshin Impact hangout events guide.

How to start the Genshin Impact Hangout event

In order to start hangout events, you need an Adventure Rank of 26 – if you’re not quite there, our Genshin Impact leveling guide will help you out. You also need to have completed the quest ‘Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom’.

After you unlock hangout events, there will be a tab on the story quests screen where you can accept the hangout event quest. Each hangout event requires two story keys to unlock, though after you’ve unlocked a hangout event, you can go back and replay any part of it without spending any more story keys.

There’s a quest progression map that shows you all the branching points of the hangout, so you can choose when to drop back in and try an alternative route. There are five different possible endings, each with their own rewards and hangout memories, which are snapshots of you and your hangout companion.

Wondering how to get story keys? After you reach Adventure Rank 26, you get a story key for every eight daily commissions you complete.

There’s no rush, though – hangout events are permanently available after the Genshin Impact 1.4 release time.

Barbara hangout walkthrough

Barbara’s hangout is called Wellspring of Healing.

Sister Victoria’s Vexation is the first scene. Your choices will either take you to Sudden Shouting or Temporary Relief from the Fanfare.

We don’t have full access to Barbara’s hangout yet – all we have is a sequence of options from the preview:

Wouldn’t your family worry…

It’s alright, this is a perfect place for two people…

So what made you decide…

Option two leads to Barbara being taken aback by your familiarity and running away, failing the hangout event.

We don’t have any more information on the content of the other hangout events yet – check back after 1.4 is released for the full walkthroughs for Noelle, Bennett, and Chongyun.

In the meantime, if you’re eagerly awaiting Genshin impact’s new characters, the best Rosaria builds will prepare you for the upcoming Rosaria banner. If you’re planning to get Venti, we’ve got the best Venti builds, too.