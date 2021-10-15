Genshin Impact peculiar pinion – how to solve Tsurumi Island puzzles

Now Tsurumi Island is available in Genshin Impact’s 2.2 update, you need the peculiar pinion gadget to unlock its hidden secrets and mysteries.

Tsurumi Island is covered in a shroud of mist that you need to clear by completing the Seirai Stormchasers questline. Before you can complete puzzles on Tsurumi Island, you need the peculiar pinion – a gadget that can be obtained by completing the world quest ‘A Particularly Particular Author’.

This quest is acquired from Katheryne at the Inazuma Adventurers guild. As part of the quest, you need to head to Tsurumi Island after speaking to Sumida. Follow Ruu for the quest ‘Octave of the Maushiro’ – he introduces you to mysterious carvings and the feather in your inventory, which turns into a gadget called the peculiar pinion. You need to use this new gadget to complete the Octave of the Maushiro quest, which serves as an introduction on how to use the peculiar pinion and solve the rest of the Tsurumi Island puzzles in Genshin Impact.

How to use the peculiar pinion in Genshin Impact

Once the peculiar pinion is equipped, you can use it to interact with other statues around Tsurumi Island. You can use the peculiar pinion in Genshin Impact on the following Tsurumi Island puzzles:

Thunderbird statues – the mysteries bird carvings you’re first introduced to in Octave of the Maushiro, used to solve the Genshin Impact stone slate puzzles

– the mysteries bird carvings you’re first introduced to in Octave of the Maushiro, used to solve the Genshin Impact stone slate puzzles Wall carvings – used on bird wall carvings to reveal hidden rooms

That's how to obtain and use a peculiar pinion in Genshin Impact.