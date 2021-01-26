All Genshin Impact Shrine of Depths locations: Mondstadt and Liyue

Looking for the Shrines of Depths locations in Genshin Impact? Opening the Shrines of Depths is a great way to get your Genshin Impact characters the best weapons, artifacts, and level-up materials. These shiny blue and orange temples also provide plenty of Adventure Rank Experience, as well as primogems to use for your wishes. The only problem is; where to find all those shrines?

Before you start your search, make sure you have at least one key to open a shrine. This will give you access to the luxurious chest inside. Keep in mind that the keys meant for the Liyue region will not open shrines in Mondstadt, and vice versa. And once a shrine has been opened, it cannot be opened again. You will have to find a new shrine for every single key you get!

Both Mondstadt and Liyue are home to ten different shrines, which means that you will have 20 luxurious chests by the end of this guide. That should be more than enough to give your characters and equipment a nice boost. Let’s start our shrine-search!

Shrine of Depths locations in Mondstadt

Walk from the nearby Teleport Waypoint towards the north, then look down from the cliff’s edge to see the shrine.

Walk towards the west from the direction of the Anemo Hypostasis arena. You should see the Shrine of Depths a little further uphill.

Travel to the Teleport Waypoint on the beach, then climb the rocks towards the south. You will see the Shrine of Depths right in front of you.

Travel to the Cecilia Garden Domain, then climb the rocks towards the south. The Shrine of Depths is behind the trees.

Fast travel to the nearby Statue of the Seven, then walk in the direction of Mondstadt until you reach the edge of the cliff. Look down to see the shrine.

East of the Springvale town, in front of a rock formation. Climb the cliffs to find it.

Fast travel to the nearby Teleport Waypoint, then walk just a few steps towards the northeast. You will see the Shrine of Depths on top of a nearby cliff.

Travel to the Temple of the Lion Domain, then climb the rocks next to the door. You will see the Shrine of Depths further ahead.

Start climbing the cliffs from the direction of Dadaupa Gorge. You will see one cliff that’s higher than the others; you can find the shrine at the top.

There are no Waypoints nearby; you will have to walk from the direction of the Dawn Winery or the Stone Gate. Go to the higher plateau and you will spot the Shrine of Depths.

Shrine of Depths locations in Liyue – Part 1

You need to go to the large mountain left of the Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula. It has a large cave entrance to the south, with the Shrine of Depths inside.

On top of some cliffs, north of the small lake.

Walk to the northeast from the nearby Teleport Waypoint, and look down to the water when you reach the cliff’s edge. The Shrine of Depths is on the right side.

Fast travel to the Bishua Plain Teleport Waypoint, then look towards the southwest. You will see the Shrine of Depths on the cliffs next to the lake.

When standing in front of the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain, go to your right until you see a breakable wall on your left hand (next to the big statue). Break it, then follow the path. The path will split in two a few times; go right, then left, then keep going right until you see the Shrine of Depths.

Go to the Teleport Waypoint on Mt. Aozang. You can already see the Shrine of Depths in the distance. Glide towards the east until you reach it.

Go to the Teleport Waypoint in Nantianmen, then climb the high cliffs behind it.

Shrine of Depths locations in Liyue – part 2

Go to the Waypoint west of the mountain, then start climbing towards the east. The Shrine of Depths is slightly below the highest point, on the east side.

Walk southwards from the Domain of the Wayward path. When you see the river in front of you, glide down, then turn around and enter the cave entrance.

Go to the southernmost island east of Liyue Harbor. You can start from the Domain of Guyun, then go to the smaller isle in between, and then glide or swim the rest of the way.

And that concludes our list of every Shrine of Depths location in Genshin Impact. Have fun opening your 20 luxurious chests!