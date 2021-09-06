Genshin Impact 2.2 release date and everything we know

Looking for the Genshin Impact 2.2 release date? Since the Inazuma region was introduced to Mihoyo’s charming anime game, players have had plenty to do on the island, meeting all manner of new Genshin Impact characters, learning about the Raiden Shogun and the Inazuma Bafuku who rule the island, and unlocking the Traveler’s Electro abilities.

The 2.1 update is now live, which means that Baal and Kujou Sara are playable characters – if you’re lucky enough to pull them, of course – along with Kokomi, who arrives on the second banner of the update. This also means that the 2.2 beta test is live, and many beta testers are privy to all the secrets of the next Genshin Impact update – some of which have been leaked or datamined.

While these details are just speculative at the moment, and are subject to change before the 2.2 release date, we do have some idea of what awaits us in 2.2. Here’s everything we know about the next Genshin Impact patch.

Genshin Impact 2.2 release date

According to the typical six week release schedule, the Genshin Impact 2.2 release date is October 13, 2021.

Genshin Impact 2.2 new characters

As far as we know, the only new character arriving in the Genshin Impact 2.2 update is Thoma, a housekeeper from Mondstadt who lives in Inazuma, looking after the Kamisato Clan. He’s a Pyro polearm user who creates barriers to protect his teammates.

2.2 Rerun Info Hu Tao and/or (possibly) Childe. There is not much data to go off of, so take this with more grains of salt than usual. I'm quite confident at least one of them will make a banner appearance, but this is *subject to change* as always.#GenshinImpact — abc64 (@abc64real) September 2, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.2 banners

It seems that there will definitely be a rerun banner in 2.2. According to Twitter user abc64real, we might be getting a Hu Tao or Childe rerun. Fans are still holding out for news of a Ganyu rerun, but we haven’t heard any information on this yet.

Genshin Impact 2.2 new content

Here’s all the new content rumoured to be arriving in the 2.2 update:

[2.2 Beta] – This is the event we posted about that includes Xinyan, Tartaglia and Kujou Sara (with voiced dialogue). You can also redeem a Xinyan in the event shop, much like you could Fischl/Diona/Beidou in previous versions' events. https://t.co/Xi8t0uS50J — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) September 3, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.2 events

Twitter user Project Celestia has discovered audio data that indicates a new event called which “focuses on Xinyan, Tartaglia, and Kujou Sara”. In the above tweet by Genshin Intel, they clarify that this event is officially called Labyrinth Warriors, and is a dungeon challenge event which rewards you with a free Xinyan.

Project Celestia also found audio data and placeholder images for new hangout events featuring Thoma and Sayu.

To the World’s Sounds Listening: osu-type music event where you play an instrument gifted by Kazuha alongside another character at designated locations. Three difficulties for each piece of music. You get to keep the instrument as one of the event rewards. pic.twitter.com/JXFe9kVGwV — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) September 1, 2021

Genshin Intel has shared information on an upcoming event called To the World’s Sounds Listening, a rhythm based game in which you play music alongside several characters.

They have also shared information on an event called Dreams of Bloom, in which you grow and arrange flowers in your Serenitea Pot, and gift them to your friends.

That’s everything we know about the 2.2 update so far, but we’ll keep this guide updated as we learn more. If you’re putting your team together to tackle the new content, check our Genshin Impact tier list to find out how your characters measure up, and take a look at our guide to the best Genshin Impact builds for each character.