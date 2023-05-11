What are Genshin Impact system requirements? You’ll be glad to hear wandering the myriad lands of HoYoverse’s action RPG shouldn’t be too taxing for your PC. Gacha gamers rejoice!

To meet the Genshin Impact minimum requirements, you’ll need an Intel Core i5 at least. Developer miHoYo doesn’t specify which model, nor does it provide an AMD equivalent. However, given that the anime game runs on mobile phones, it’s safe to presume that you don’t need the best gaming CPU at your disposal.

Here are the Genshin Impact system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 or equivalent Intel Core i7 or equivalent RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Storage 30GB 30GB

For minimum settings, an Nvidia GT 1030 will suffice. If you’d rather go the AMD route, though, we’d suggest a Radeon RX 550 for equivalent GPU power. And as far as RAM’s concerned, you can get by on just 8GB.

However, if you want to see Teyvat in all its glory, you’ll want to pay attention to the Genshin Impact recommended specs. Despite being a step up from the minimum requirements, you won’t need the best graphics card: an Nvidia GTX 1060 will be enough, whereas an AMD RX 580 should do fine if you’re part of the Radeon crowd. Meanwhile, an Intel Core i7 will provide you with plenty of processing power, so long as you pair it with 16GB of RAM.

Finally, massive as its world may be, the Genshin Impact size requirement is a mere 30GB. But if those are the bytes that broke the camel’s back, don’t worry! Check out our suggestions for the best SSD to help upgrade your storage with the maximum bang for your buck.

Taken as a whole, it shouldn’t cost much to meet these system requirements, leaving you all the more cash to spend on the current Genshin Impact banner. There should be plenty of time to upgrade before the Genshin Impact 4.0 release date, so don’t fret if you don’t have the funds right now.

Want to make absolutely sure your system won’t end up with a pixelated Paimon? Take the Genshin Impact system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Genshin Impact?