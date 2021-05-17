What is the current and next Genshin Impact banner?

Wondering what the next Genshin Impact banner is? Genshin Impact banners adhere to a pretty regular schedule. Each update arrives with a new banner that lasts around three weeks, and after it expires, it’s followed by a second banner which also lasts roughly three weeks, at which point it’s update time once again.

This means even though we hear rumours of new Genshin Impact characters arriving in forthcoming updates, we won’t know their exact release date until we know which banner they will be a part of, and whether it’ll be the first or second banner in the update. Occasionally, banners don’t stick to this schedule – most notably, update 1.3 had three two-week banners, so that Hu Tao’s banner didn’t cross over with the Chinese New Year.

Typically, each limited character banner – or Event Wish – contains a five-star character, and three four-star characters. There’s also a Weapon banner – Epitome Invocation – which runs alongside each character banner, and features different weapons each time. Here’s everything you need to know about the current and upcoming Genshin Impact banners.

Genshin Impact current Event Banner

The current Character Event Wish is Gentry of Hermitage. It runs between April 28 and May 18. The featured characters in this banner are:

Zhongli

Yanfei

Noelle

Diona

Genshin Impact current weapon banner

The featured items in the current Epitome Invocation are:

Summit Shaper

Memory of Dust

Lithic Blade

Lithic Spear

Sacrificial Bow

Eye of Perception

The Flute

Genshin Impact next Event Banner

The next Character Event Wish will be Born of Ocean Swell. It runs between May 18 and June 8. The featured characters in this banner are:

Eula

Xinyan

Xingqiu

Beidou

Genshin Impact next weapon banner

The featured items in the next Epitome Invocation are:

Song of Broken Pines

Aquila Favonia

Rust

Sacrificial Fragments

Dragon’s Bane

Rainslasher

Sacrificial Sword

Genshin Impact upcoming Event Banners

What’s the next Character Event Wish after Eula? Nothing has been announced yet, but according to a dataminer, Lumie, the banner in the Genshin Impact 1.6 update will feature a Klee rerun, and the second 1.6 banner will be Kazuha’s debut. Beyond this, it’s all speculation – though we’re all eagerly waiting for a Ganyu rerun, since she scores so highly on our Genshin Impact tier list.

We’ll let you know as soon as new Genshin Impact banners are revealed, but for now, we’ve got a guide to the new Genshin Impact Inazuma region, plus Genshin Impact hangout guides, and the best Genshin Impact builds for each character.