Genshin Impact wood locations – how to make furniture

Looking for a list of wood locations in Genshin Impact? The 1.5 update adds a whole new housing system in Genshin Impact – the Serenitea Pot. You can now disappear inside of a magical teapot and build and furnish your own realm, guided by the lovable teapot spirit, Tubby. As part of the new update, you’ll need to locate certain trees and plants and forage materials to craft Genshin Impact furniture.

Alongside Tubby and his magical teapot realm, there are all new Genshin Impact characters including Eula and Yanfei, as well as a Zhongli banner, where you’ll have a chance to put the best Zhongli build to the test. There are also new hangout events in Genshin Impact, including Act II to Noelle’s hangout event.

But for an extensive breakdown of how the Serenitea Pot works, make sure to read our Genshin Impact housing guide, including what you’ll need to do to unlock your own realm. Once inside, however, you can choose between three different settings to be your new home from home: Cool Isle, Emerald Peak, and Floating Abode. Here you can craft new furnishings and increase your Trust Rank with Tubby to unlock additional features.

How to make furniture in Genshin Impact

There are over 200 possible furnishings, and every time you craft one, your Trust Rank increases. To craft new items of furniture, you need Furnishing Blueprints, which you can gain by participating in events, and completing the Adeptal Mirror. You can purchase these from the Realm Depot or the Teapot Traveling Salesman, before talking to Tubby to craft the furniture itself.

Genshin Impact wood locations

Wood is one of the materials required to make furniture, and can be collected by chopping down trees in Teyvat. Simply hit the tree and the wood will automatically be added to your inventory. The type of tree you cut down determines the kind of wood you’ll receive. To complicate matters further, certain trees can only be found in specific locations.

The Genshin Impact wood locations are:

Birch wood – Windwail Highland

Cuiha wood – Starfell Valley and Bishui Plain

Pine wood – Dragonspine region

Sandbearer wood – Minlin and Lisha

Bamboo segments – Bishui Plain

Fragrant cedar wood – Starfell Valley

Fir wood – Galesong Hill and Starfell Valley

How to get dye in Genshin Impact

You can either gather the relevant materials for dye, or you can swap items in the creation menu to create the dye you need. For example, you can swap carrots for sunsettias used to make red dye.

Now you know all the wood locations in Genshin Impact, it’s time to get started on your realm creation. Housing isn’t the only new arrival in Genshin Impact, either – our Yanfei build guide will teach you how to use this Pyro Catalyst in battle.