Genshin Impact gardening: how to grow plants in your Serenitea Pot

Wondering how to grow crops in Genshin Impact? When the Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot first launched, Mihoyo disclosed that a gardening mechanic had been considered, but unfortunately, it didn’t make it into the first version of the player housing system. The developers also hinted that we’d be able to invite our favourite characters into our realms in the future, and sure enough, this mechanic arrived with the 1.6 update.

Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but reputable Genshin Impact dataminers have uncovered some information about the Genshin Impact gardening system – according to the files, this feature will arrive in the 1.7/2.0 update. In order to start gardening, you’ll need a seed dispensary gadget from Madame Ping – dataminers have discovered you must achieve level three reputation in Inazuma before receiving your first seeds.

Genshin Impact seed dispensary

According to a tweet by Genshin_Intel, the seed dispensary is a gadget acquired from Madame Ping. Once you have it, you can pick up seeds from the overworld, which can then be planted in your Serenitea Pot garden.

Genshin Impact garden types

In order to grow seeds and crops, you must purchase ‘croplands’ from the Realm Depot. Each of these gardens can grow four plants, and each plant will take three days to grow, according to leaks posted on Baidu and translated on the KQM discord.

Flower garden

Vegetable garden

Hydroponic garden

Genshin Impact seeds

Thanks to the datamined information available at Honey Hunter World, we have a list of seeds that we may be able to plant in our garden. These are, of course, subject to change.

Silk Flower Seed

Sweet Flower Seed

Cecilia Seed

Glade Lily Seed

Windwheel Aster Seed

Qingxin Seed

Violetgrass Seed

Valberry Seed

Small Lamp Grass Seed

Jueyun Chili Seed

Carrot Seed

Radish Seed

Mint Seed

Mushroom Spore

Naku Weed Seed

Horsetail Seed

Snapdragon Seed

Lotus Seed

Calla Lily Seed

Seagrass Seed

Sea Ganoderma Cutting

That’s all we know about gardening so far, but we’ll keep you updated when more info comes out. In the meantime, better get your Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot ready – if you need to find a rare type of Genshin Impact wood for your furniture, we’ve got you covered.