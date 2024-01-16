Ghost of Tabor system requirements

What are the Ghosts of Tabor system requirements? A VR alternative to Escape from Tarkov of DayZ has finally emerged in Ghosts of Tabor. While it may still be in early access, the signs are good even for older gaming systems as Ghosts of Tabor is an easy game to get running.

You won’t need the best graphics card to get started looting and shooting in Ghost of Tabor, but you will need one of the best VR headsets if you want to experience the FPS gameplay in all its glory.

The Ghosts of Tabor minimum requirements should be cleared by any gaming system built in the last five years. You’ll need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 alongside an Intel Core i5 6600K CPU. 8GB of RAM is also required.

Here are the Ghosts of Tabor system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit or later Windows 10 64-bit or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 CPU Intel Core i5 6600K Intel Core i7 7700K RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 15GB 30GB

Moving on to the Ghost of Tabor recommended specs, there isn’t too much change in the hardware you’ll need to meet these requirements. The Intel Core i7 7700K is only one generation newer than the 6600K, while the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 is from the same generation as the 1060, albeit a bit more powerful.

Of the increases in specs, the RAM requirement doubling to 16GB is the only one I see that could catch you off guard. Unlike typical releases, most VR games are a little RAM-hungry, so if you already have a VR-ready system, it should be sitting at 16GB anyway.

The Ghosts of Tabor download size is tiny, at just 15GB for the minimum specs, or 30GB for the recommended. This is likely down to some higher-resolution textures and skins being used at higher settings. An SSD isn’t required, but as always, I recommend one for the performance benefits it can offer.

Take the Ghosts of Tabor system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Ghosts of Tabor?