Gear up for Ghost of Tsushima with this free Intel download

Intel has just released its latest Game On Driver for Intel Arc graphics, which adds official support for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and Homeworld 3. This free download also fixes performance issues in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Dead Space.

The Intel Game On Driver version 31.0.101.5518 affects all Intel Arc GPUs, such as the Intel Arc A770 graphics card, as well as the integrated graphics in some of the company’s latest CPUs. While Intel’s GPUs haven’t managed to find a place on our best graphics card guide yet, they’re still used by many people, and this driver will be a crucial download for any gamers wanting to get the best from the above titles.

While some new graphics driver downloads offer a whole host of other features and fixes to go with the headline-grabbing features, on this occasion, the above features are all Intel has added. The company also doesn’t go into specifics about what the official support for Ghost of Tsushima PC and Homeworld 3 involves, and there’s no information on the performance issues in the other two games either. Intel just states that they’re now supported and fixed respectively.

Intel lists some other known issues in the driver release notes as well, which the company will no doubt be looking to address in future releases. You can download the new Intel driver here, while the full release notes are shown below:

Gaming highlights

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for:

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Homeworld 3

Fixed issues

Intel Arc A-Series graphics products:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (DX12) may experience lower-than-expected performance.

Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:

Dead Space (DX12) may experience lower-than-expected performance.

Known issues:

Intel Arc A-Series graphics products:

No Rest for the Wicked (DX11) may experience intermittent application crashes during gameplay.

Enshrouded (VK) may experience application crashes during gameplay.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruptions in game menu and during gameplay.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruptions in game menu and during gameplay. PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (DX12) may experience a crash during game loading.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (DX12) may exhibit corruption on shadows during gameplay.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Blender may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancements.

Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.

Intel Core processor (12th-14th Generation) products:

Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.

To find out if your system is going to be able to play Ghost of Tsushima, you can head here to check the Ghost of Tsushima system requirements, and for Steam Deck users you can check Ghost of Tsushima Steam Deck compatibility as well.