More Ubisoft NFT games are coming, publisher threatens

More Ubisoft NFT games are coming after the death of Ghost Recon Breakpoint. At least, that’s what Ubisoft is saying right now. The publisher’s Ubisoft Quartz NFT initiative began with Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and now that support has ended for that game, Ubisoft says players should “stay tuned for more updates with features to the platform and future drops coming with other games”.

“Thank you to all Ghost Recon Breakpoint players who claimed their first Digits,” a new message on the Ubisoft Quartz site says. (‘Digits’ is Ubisoft’s term for its NFT items.) “You own a piece of the game and have left your mark in its history. As the last Digit for Ghost Recon Breakpoint was released on March 17, 2022, stay tuned for more updates with features to the platform and future drops coming with other games!”

According to a new report from Kotaku, Ubisoft’s Quartz team has internally been quiet since the backlash to the initial implementation in Breakpoint. The publisher is still hiring for additional blockchain-related roles, and a representative of the company tells Kotaku that “we’ll have more to share regarding Ubisoft Quartz at a later date”.

There’s been a total of 67 sales of Breakpoint NFTs on the Rarible platform, as Thomas Bidaux, CEO of games consulting agency ICO Partners, notes on Twitter. Ubisoft’s other authorised reseller is objkt.com, which lists a total of 26 Breakpoint NFT sales.

If you’d like to know why Ubisoft Quartz is just NFT snake oil, we’ve got a longer breakdown at that link. For more upcoming PC games that may or may not be affected by blockchain speculation, you know where to click.