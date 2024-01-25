Grab a free Steam key for Ghostrunner 2, 2023’s best action game

2023 was packed full of excellent new games, and one that was in discussion here at PCGN was a certain fast-paced cyberpunk adventure. Ghostrunner 2 is everything that a good sequel needs to be, offering expanded, enhanced, and relentless first-person ninja platforming and combat, with some extra spice to keep the gameplay super fresh.

Ghostrunner 2 was, understandably, a potential game of the year contender for us, even though it arrived at the tail end of last year. Our news editor, Lauren, says in her Ghostrunner 2 review that it “improves upon everything that made its predecessor great”. Its slick parkour action has you moving like a ninja as you run on walls, grind on rails, and slice up enemies in your way.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the Dragon Pack DLC on February 8, 2024, we have five Steam copies of Ghostrunner 2 to give away. So, if you want to win a copy of the best action game of 2023, you can use the widget below. Best of luck!

PCGN – Ghostrunner 2 giveaway



