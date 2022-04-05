Humble Choice adds a cyberpunk platformer and Naruto

Another month is here, which means it’s time to look at the Humble Choice games list for April 2022. Unlike last month’s bundle, there’s no big triple-A game like Mass Effect: Legendary Edition anchoring the selection, but there is a selection of great indie games, plus a Naruto brawler to satisfy your need for anime games.

If you’ve not been keeping up with Humble’s regular tweaks to the Choice formula, the bundle now costs $11.99 USD and gets you access to every included game. No tiers to worry about, and no need to choose the handful of games you want to keep. The subscription also gets you access to a Game Pass-style library of indie games like A Short Hike and A Hat In Time.

The biggest game on the list this month is probably Ghostrunner, a first-person cyberpunk parkour platformer. We’ve also got the Destroy All Humans remake and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, for when you absolutely, positively need a game where you can play as both Boruto and his dad.

All of this month’s games provide Steam keys.

Humble Choice Games list April 2022

Chicken Police

Destroy All Humans!

Ghostrunner

Killsquad

Monster Sanctuary

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Rogue Heroes

Suzerain

You can click the image above to check out the bundle for yourself.