Ghostwire Tokyo gets a bad rap. This supernatural thriller is a bizarre magical FPS filled with all manner of weird and wonderful creatures, tasking you with uncovering the truth behind a vanished city. It might not be the traditional survival horror we expected from Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami’s Tango Gameworks, especially following The Evil Within games, but you shouldn’t pass up the opportunity to try Ghostwire Tokyo for free.

Prime Gaming members can now grab Ghostwire Tokyo as part of the monthly games service. If you’ve been curious about the game ever since its iconic debut appearance courtesy of a high-energy stage presentation from former creative director Ikumi Nakamura, or are just looking for a mysterious ghost adventure, then you’ll want to pick up Ghostwire Tokyo while it’s a free PC game.

The streets of Tokyo are deserted, its population seemingly vanished in an instant. In their place are all manner of devilish Yokai that prowl the neon-drenched streets, temples, and tight alleyways. Joining forces with a friendly spirit to investigate the happenings, you’ll wield an arsenal of potent magical abilities as you attempt to put a stop to the madness.

Perhaps Ghostwire Tokyo’s biggest failing is just how dense with busywork it is – there’s a quite frankly preposterous number of curses to cleanse, spirits to collect, and other upgrade materials and prayer beads to grab. Put that aside, however, and dig into its more interesting missions, which our Ghostwire Tokyo review describes as “a metropolitan labyrinth of creepypastas, urban legends, and ghost stories.”

The free Ghostwire Tokyo Spider’s Thread update released in April 2023 helps to round out the experience with some welcome quality-of-life updates, extended cutscenes, additional skills, and new side missions and enemies to tackle. There’s even a roguelite mode for additional replay value, should you find yourself especially taken with Ghostwire Tokyo’s gorgeous setting.

Ghostwire Tokyo is a free game with Prime Gaming from Thursday October 5 to Thursday November 2, 2023. It’s yours to keep once you claim it, even if you choose to unsubscribe from the service. You can head here to get your copy.

If you’re planning to dive in, take a look through the Ghostwire Tokyo system requirements to check whether your PC is up to the task. For those of you after something scarier, you’ll find plenty of scream-worthy thrills among the best horror games on PC.