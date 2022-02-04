Ghostwire: Tokyo system requirements – check your gaming RAM

Ghostwire: Tokyo finally received an official release date earlier this week, but before you place your pre-order and net yourself a swanky outfit in the process, you should make sure your gaming PC is ready for the paranormal romp. Fortunately, it doesn’t take much to meet the Ghostwire: Tokyo system requirements, but you might need to upgrade your gaming RAM if you’re still a member of the 8GB crew.

Standards have shifted over the last few years, with games asking for more memory than ever. It probably won’t surprise you to see 16GB of RAM recommended here, but entry-level and ageing systems might feel some pressure from the higher barrier to entry, as Tango Gameworks suggests a minimum of 12GB of RAM to play the action-adventure horror game. This is something we’ll probably see more of throughout 2022 and beyond, so choose your next upgrade wisely.

It also continues the trend of recommending an SSD over a mechanical hard drive for faster loading times, but you can take comfort knowing it won’t take up too much storage space at just 20GB.

It’s unclear what resolutions, settings, and frame rates the developer’s targeting, so take the Ghostwire: Tokyo system requirements with a pinch of salt, as you might need more horsepower to boost fps to where you like it.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7-4770K

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i7-6700

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM 12GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT VRAM 6GB+ 6GB+ Storage 20GB SSD 20GB SSD

The Steam page doesn’t hint at what PC tech will be under the hood, but we know that Ghostwire: Tokyo will feature ray tracing on the PS5 version. Yes, you read that right; Sony struck a deal with publisher Bethesda before Microsoft acquired the company at the end of 2020, meaning Ghostwire: Tokyo will appear on PC and PlayStation 5 exclusively for a year before heading to Xbox.

Take the Ghostwire: Tokyo system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Ghostwire: Tokyo?

Deals Widget

RAM