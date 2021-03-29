Gigabyte has 12 Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards on the way at 12GB

The latest rumours pin Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti for a May release, the same month we’re expecting the RTX 3070 Ti to arrive. This date is looking a little more plausible today, after hardware leaker Komachi spotted 12 different Gigabyte 3080 Ti models on an EEC listing, suggesting the company is gearing up for a looming launch.

Alongside your standard dual and trio fan air-cooled models are two water-cooled variants. The “GV-N308TAORUSX W-12GD” is likely to be the Ti equivalent of the all-in-one Aorus RTX 3080 Xtreme Waterforce, while the “GV-N308TAORUSX WB-12GD” should be similar to Gigabyte’s RTX 3080 RGB waterblock card, letting you hook it up to custom water cooling loops.

These listings once again fuel suspicions that the RTX 3080 Ti will have 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM, down from the originally planned 20GB capacity. That’s only two more than you’ll find on the original RTX 3080, but rumours also note that it could pack an impressive 10,240 CUDA cores – only 2.4% fewer than the 10,496 units found in the $1,499 RTX 3090.

At a possible MSRP of $999, it could go right up against AMD’s current flagship, the RX 6900 XT. Although, just like every graphics card launch during current stock issues, expect it to be resold for way above its MSRP once the few available at launch sell out.

Once we see benchmarks, we can get an idea of whether RTX 3080 Ti could be a contender for the best graphics card for high-end gaming, potentially offering near 3090-levels of performance for a whole lot less. Could that reduced VRAM, which is 4GB less than AMD’s equivalent, hold it back, though?