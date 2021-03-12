The 12GB Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti release looks likely for April

Nvidia’s yet to confirm what graphics card’s next in line, but it’s looking likely that it’ll be the long-rumoured RTX 3080 Ti, which could be announced as soon as mid-April. This isn’t a particularly surprising release window, given that industry insiders originally teased it at the start of February, but it’s looking increasingly likely with Chinese IT platform ChannelGate (via prominent leaker Momomo) now corroborating the rumour.

It was initially expected to debut with a whopping 20GB of VRAM, which is 4GB off the RTX 3090, but whispers now point towards a modest 12GB RTX 3080 Ti to place it more in line with the non-Ti’s 10GB. This is still in question according to the latest reports, however, so instead of a pinch of salt, grab the entire condiment for now.

Don’t despair if this sounds disappointing, as video memory isn’t everything when it comes to gaming performance. In fact, recent rumblings suggest it could feature 10,240 CUDA cores, which is a pretty substantial jump from the RTX 3080’s 8,704 cores, just shy of the RTX 3090’s 10,496 cores, and could make it the best graphics card for gaming – especially with the 3090 primarily focusing on productivity at its price point.

Like all new releases after the RTX 3060, the RTX 3080 Ti is rumoured to feature the same Ethereum limitations to dissuade cryptominers from snapping up supply before gamers have a chance. That doesn’t mean the upcoming card won’t suffer the same stock issues, though, so you might want to prepare your F5 key for lots of refreshing.

The MSRP should land somewhere between the $699 RTX 3080 and $1,499 RTX 3090, with some speculating it’ll go head-to-head with the $999 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT. We’d be surprised to see the RTX 3080 Ti sit anywhere near its suggested price tag, though, as no recently released GPU has managed to avoid a dreaded mark-up.

We don’t know if Nvidia will debut a Founders Edition model of the RTX 3080 Ti after it solely relied on third-party vendors to handle the RTX 3060, but we should find out next month if there’s merit to these rumours.