Grab $450 off this Gigabyte RTX 3070 gaming laptop on Amazon

Using the best gaming laptop can help shake up your setup, as it’ll enable you to bring your Steam library on the go. While full-fat gaming PC builds can feature beefier specs, mobile solutions now wield discrete GPUs that offer desktop levels of performance. Of course, portable rigs can cost a pretty penny, especially if they’re equipped with the best graphics cards. However, deals do pop up from time to time, and you can currently grab $450 off Gigabyte’s RTX 3070 offering on Amazon.

Over on Amazon US, you can now get the Gigabyte A5 X1 gaming laptop for $1,299, thanks to a 26% discount. This portable powerhouse is packing an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, and 16GB of gaming RAM, a specs list that puts it on par with some full-sized gaming PCs.

The Gigabyte A5 X1 features a 240Hz 1080p display, which should come in handy if you’re into playing the best FPS games. The screen also boasts anti-glare qualities, so you won’t need to worry about a sunny day spoiling your gaming sessions.

If you’re not into edgy aesthetics, then the Gigabyte A5 X1 should be a sight for sore eyes. The laptop’s exterior is sleek and minimalistic, with LED lights that add some flare to its gaming keyboard.

