Gigabyte just made it easy to build your own AI modelling machine

Gigabyte is taking the whole “every PC can do AI” concept to a new level with the new Gigabyte AI TOP components and software. These components are aimed at making it easy for those who can’t afford high-end server-grade hardware to build a high-performance AI training PC, with them based on regular consumer products but optimized for heavy-duty training tasks.

While these new Gigabyte parts are unlikely to jump to the tops of our guides for things like the best graphics card – as those guides are aimed at being the best products for gaming, not AI – they could well be the sort of thing you might want to seek out if you’re looking to get into AI in a bigger way but are on a limited budget.

While I’ve touched on price and affordability, it’s worth noting that these components are outright cheap. At the heart of the lineup is a TRX50 motherboard for high-end Threadripper CPUs. It’s packed with high-end hardware such as top-tier networking and USB 4 support but crucially also comes with very heavy-duty heatsinks to ensure the board stays cool and collected.

Next up are the graphics cards, consisting of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, an AMD Radeon W7900, and an AMD Radeon W7800. The latter two are traditional workstation cards, rather than consumer models, but they’re still a far cry from the dedicated server GPUs that cost 10s of thousands of dollars.

Crucially, these new graphics cards are equipped with traditional blower-style coolers which means they work well together when multiple cards are stacked next to each other. If you’re building out a server-like system, this sort of configuration is essential, with noise output from the fans being a secondary consideration to reliable cooling performance and maximum power.

To this end, there’s also a 1600W power supply in the range that offers 80 Plus Platinum certification for 92% power efficiency and conforms to the latest ATX 3.1 standard. All in a form factor that’s the same as normal PC power supplies and doesn’t require the sort of multiple slim rack power supplies of servers.

All in all, you can configure up to a quad GPU setup with an AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro W7995WX all in one PC case – it will need to be quite a large case, of course.

While this sort of system won’t at all be for everyone – and certainly not every PC gamer – it’s great to see companies supporting the middle-ground user tier and not just chasing the megabucks of huge data center-based AI.

We’re here on the show floor at Computex, taking a look at all the latest PC tech, including new carbon fiber mice and AMD’s new Ryzen 9000 CPUs. So be sure to check out our Computex story hub for all the latest.