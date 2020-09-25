Gigabyte discounts its 165Hz Aorus gaming monitors by up to 19%

After years of waiting to upgrade, you’ve finally got your hands on Nvidia’s new RTX 3080 and want to pump up the frames as high as they’ll go, but you’re stuck on a washed out 60Hz monitor. It’s a place many of us have found ourselves in, unevenly spreading our wages on the CPU and GPU, leaving nary a dime for the screen that displays their hard work. Well, now you can push past those limits with up to 19% off Gigabyte’s gaming monitors.

One thing you’ll notice is that compromise isn’t in the vocabulary here, with each display boasting a comfortable QHD resolution at 1440p, an equally impressive 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time for the more latency-sensitive gamers out there. Both monitors are also FreeSync and G-Sync compatible to prevent screen tearing, providing the best experience possible.

Let’s start with the Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q 27-inch gaming monitor, which now costs $499.99 on Amazon US, $80 (14%) off its MSRP, and £449 over on Amazon UK, £60 (13%) cheaper than its original price. If you need more screen real estate, then you can turn your attention to the 32-inch Gigabyte G32QC, which will set you back $339.99 in the US, down from $369.99 (8% off), and £348.95 in the UK, with an £81 (19%) saving.

There is one more major difference between the two displays other than their size that you need to take into account before buying, though: panel types.

Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q

Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q $582.99

The Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q sports a flat IPS panel, with IPS touted as the best in the business for colour reproduction and quality. This means 95% colour accuracy for vibrant images that pop more than on any other panel type. Alongside a more immersive and cinematic experience, this could be the edge you need in FPS games to separate that pesky enemy player trying to blend in with their surroundings.

Gigabyte G32QC

Gigabyte G32QC $369.99 $339.99

The Gigabyte G32QC has a curved VA panel, which is usually considered a value-driven middle-ground between IPS and the much cheaper TN panels. This results in a 94% colour accuracy with deep contrast and colour depth. The bonus here is that the native 500R curvature should suck you into anything, be it console games, PC games, or even movies.

Both monitors provide a fantastic discount, complete with all the bells and whistles you could want: three thin bezels, ergonomic designs, exceptional specifications, and flicker free features to keep you viewing for longer.