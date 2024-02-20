Borderlands developers are bringing back their forgotten MOBA

The developers at Gearbox Publishing, which is behind hits like Borderlands and niche favorites like Subnautica, have some big news to share — we’re talking huge, Gigantic, even.

Originally released in 2017, the MOBA shooter Gigantic was revived in October 2023 for a limited-time throwback event, leading to hopeful rumors that it would return in a more official capacity. It’s not mere gossip anymore, because Gearbox Publishing is bringing the best Gigantic heroes back in a new premium release titled Gigantic: Rampage Edition.

This edition will bring back beloved characters like Voden and Aisling while introducing features including crossplay support, new game modes, heroes, maps, and extra goodies that weren’t in the original release.

Gigantic’s servers were previously shuttered in July 2018, which devastated fans who had come to love its colorful visual design and deep bench of heroes. If you were one of the players who thought it was one of the best free PC games at the time, this news must feel pretty great.

It’s not often that games that didn’t manage to crack a wide audience get brought back, so it’s amazing to see. Dedicated fan communities can breathe life into smaller titles for years even after they’ve shut down; Gigantic has become a crystallized example of this.

We can’t wait to see what the Rampage Edition has in store for us, and it’ll be a treat to add it to our collection of multiplayer games on rotation. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a little more cooperative, we have a list of the best co-op games, too.

