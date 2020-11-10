Godfall release times revealed – here’s when you can play

With fantasy RPG game Godfall releasing this week on PC, many fans are no doubt wondering when they will be able to download the hotly-anticipated title. Well, luckily for us, the official Gearbox Twitter account has released a handy guide to let everyone know precisely when the game will be available.

Godfall will be ready to download simultaneously around the world from the Epic Game Store on November 11 at 13:00 PST / 16:00 EST / 21:00 GMT. PlayStation 5 players will be able to download the game at midnight local time on November 12 or November 19, depending on the console launch date for your region.

The fantasy action-RPG has fluid melee combat and loot progression mechanics, which has led to it being described as a looter-slasher. It’s been confirmed that Godfall won’t feature microtransactions or have players “waiting for content”, as you’ll be able to play the full game on day one. The game’s story is set in a world with four elemental-based realms, and you’ll take on the role of a Valorian Knight to prevent a world-ending disaster.

You can find the release times for all areas with Gearbox’s handy tweet below.

We are happy to announce our launch timing for #Godfall on #PS5 & PC! PC players, you will be able to play simultaneously with a global launch on Epic Games Store! (PlayStation Release Times in thread) pic.twitter.com/YZgeKxAULQ — GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) November 9, 2020

