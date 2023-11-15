New Steam game is Cyberpunk 2077 meets Smite, with Genshin’s YaoYao

If Cyberpunk 2077's neon world collided with Smite's Gods and Godesses you'd get this new Steam game, featuring Genshin Impact's YaoYao.

Gods of the Twilight 

In the neon-bathed world of Cyberpunk 2077, the Gods and Goddesses of ancient times feel pretty archaic. Where technology reigns supreme and myth has been banished to the annals of history, imagining a mashup of CDPR’s Night City and Smite’s fantastical setting is pretty difficult – unless you’re the team at Volutian Design, that is.

Combining the grittiness of Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City with the majesty of Smite’s folklore heroes, Volutian Design’s Gods of the Twilight is a visual novel that’s a feast for the eyes.

You’re thrust into the shoes of either Althea Mishra or Farkas Hekluson, two feisty young adults who are trying to survive in the floating city of New Reykjavik. Where Aletha is the high-flying intellectual, Farkas is the rough and ready street kid who values loyalty over anything else. The pair have been magically bestowed with godly powers inspired by Norse mythology, and you’ll accompany them on their quest to hone their newfound abilities.

All the while, however, natural disasters are on the rise. In one trailer, Aletha (voiced by Kelsey Jaffer, best known for her role as Genshin Impact’s adorable YaoYao) tells us that there have been “three winters without summer” in New Reykjavik, which the mysterious ‘Director’ informs us “correlate to the prophecy of Ragnarök.” YaoYao just got gritty, folks, Armageddon is coming.

As you duck and dodge around assassination attempts and master your otherworldly talents, you’ll have to choose your companions wisely. There are five different potential allies that you can recruit, all of which have their own agendas – some of which are less than pure. In true Scarlet Nexus style, Aletha and Farkas will encounter one another, too, but whether they become bitter rivals or star-crossed lovers is entirely up to you.

Gods of the Twilight is available on Steam now, having launched in early access form on Tuesday, November 14. You can get 10% to celebrate the launch, bringing it down to $17.99 / £15.07 – but you only have until Tuesday, November 21 to do so. 

