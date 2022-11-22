Gotham Knights at 47% off in Fanatical Black Friday sale

Gotham Knights, the latest of the Batman Arkham games, is currently available at a huge 47% discount as part of the Fanatical Black Friday sale, meaning that it will only cost you $31.79 USD / £26.49 GBP (or $42.39 USD / £37.09 GBP if you go for the Deluxe Edition) – and on top of that, the Batman Arkham Collection bundle is now 87% off ($7.79 USD / £6.49 GBP), so it’s a good time to be a fan of Batman games.

For those who don’t know much about Gotham Knights, it’s a game that sees you taking control of a number of Batman’s allies after the events of his death. Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and Red Hood are all playable and each play in a different enough way that your choice of character has a huge impact on how you play through the game. It also has a co-op mode, which will allow you and your friends to take control of different members of the team and explore the streets of Gotham City.

If you’ve always wanted to get into the Batman Arkham games, then we recommend you grab the Batman Arkham Collection bundle too, as it includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight for what works out as just $2.60 USD / £2.16 GBP each. It offers quite a convenient way for you to get up to date with all of the main instalments in the series – and it’s definitely worth it, we included them all in our best Batman games list, and Arkham Knight got onto our best superhero games list too.

Those are just a couple of cherries on top of the cake though. Here’s an overview of some of the most lucrative offers in this sale:

