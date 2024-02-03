With Final Fantasy 16 PC still not here, another long-awaited grand spectacle RPG is already blowing up on Steam. Granblue Fantasy: Relink, the co-op anime game based on the long-running and hugely popular Cygames RPG for web browser and mobile, has already outstripped the likes of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Persona 3 Reload, and Elden Ring as its Steam player count continues to climb. Blending elements of Monster Hunter, Genshin Impact, Nintendo JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and even a little Armored Core 6, Relink is already scoring a positive reception for its contained story and lack of live service elements.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink, first announced back in 2016 when the explosively successful mobile game was just two years old, has finally arrived just in time for its tenth anniversary. After originally being developed by PlatinumGames (of Bayonetta and Nier: Automata fame), Relink was moved to an internal Cygames studio in 2019, and it’s now out on Steam and already outstripping many of the biggest new RPGs on the Valve platform, with its sales rank sitting just behind the currently unstoppable Palworld.

Giving you a selection of its most beloved characters, each with their own weapon sets, distinct play styles, and even unique combat mechanics, Relink takes your chosen group of adventurers on quests across the Sky Realm. You can play solo with AI companions or team up with your friends in up to four-player co-op, taking down grand boss battles in a range of spectacular, Monster Hunter-style encounters and gearing yourself up with the best Granblue Fantasy Relink weapons.

At the time of writing, Granblue Fantasy: Relink boasts 103,248 concurrent players on Steam. That nudges it ahead of Monster Hunter World, which itself is still regularly pulling six-figure player counts following its recent resurgence, and beyond other recent releases including Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (the latest game in the Yakuza series, which boasts a 46,161 concurrent player peak) and Persona 3 Reload (currently at a peak of 43,766 just after its own launch).

That should assuage any fears that a lack of Granblue Fantasy Relink cross-play between PC and PlayStation versions might mean a lack of potential co-op partners. The game is also scoring positive Steam reviews, with players praising its lack of live service mechanics; Currently, the only add-ons available are the special edition, which includes a special sword and some upgrade materials, and a set of outfit color packs, with no additional microtransactions.

Valve’s own Steam top-selling games list also lists Granblue Fantasy: Relink as the number two game right now, putting it ahead of Persona 3 Reload, Enshrouded, and Counter-Strike 2 by global revenue. Survival sensation Palworld might be a tougher nut to crack, but it’s certainly an impressive achievement for the anime game.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is out now on Steam. Expect to pay $59.99/£49.99 for your copy to get the standard edition or $79.99/£64.99 for the special edition. Once you’re in, we’ve got everything you need to know, from how to get more Granblue Fantasy Relink crewmate cards to where to find all the Granblue Fantasy Relink treasure chest keys.

