Surprise hit Steam RPG blows up again after biggest update yet

Granblue Fantasy Relink has attracted plenty of attention since it came out. A couple of months ago, we noted its popularity on Steam, where the Tales of Arise and Genshin Impact style JRPG spin-off to the well known mobile game was trending alongside huge hits surrounding its launch, like Palworld and Persona 3 Reload. Even now, it continues to draw in players, especially with creator Cygames Inc. continuing to support its work with a new free update that has seen it shoot up the Steam charts once again.

Granblue Fantasy Relink was already one of the most noteworthy JRPGs on PC to come out this year, and the ongoing attention paid to it by Cygames is only helping it garner more attention. Its new free update not only fixes a long list of bugs and introduces various quality of life changes, but it adds to the game’s cast and available missions, too.

Two new playable characters named Tweyen and Seofon have been introduced with Ver. 1.1.4, unlocked through a pair of new accompanying quests. These additions are accompanied by new sigils and trophies as well as tweaks to sigil transmutation systems.

This update has made Granblue Fantasy Relink even more popular. Already rated 89% or ‘Very Positive,’ Relink reached a 24 hour peak of 39,942 concurrent players on Steam today and has 15,377 active players at the time of writing. If you want to grab a copy to try the game out for yourself, head over to its Steam page right here.

