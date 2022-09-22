GTA 4 Definitive Edition is no more as Rockstar battles GTA 6 leaks

GTA 4 Definitive Edition, an ambitious GTA mod project aimed at enhancing the sandbox game for PC, has been removed following a DMCA takedown notice, as Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar continues to battle GTA 6 leaks.

Definitive Edition Project is an ongoing GTA-player-driven mod site that provides performance and visual improvements to a range of Rockstar games, including GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, San Andreas, and Bully. It has also developed GTA 4: Definitive Edition, a collection of outside and custom-made mods available in a single download, which intends to enhance the visuals of the 2008 open-world sequel while also addressing performance issues related to the PC version.

However, as Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two contend with leaked gameplay and details of Grand Theft Auto 6, Definitive Edition Project has received a DMCA notice resulting in GTA 4: Definitive Edition being removed from its website and Discord servers. The issuer of the DMCA is not stated, but the notice states that the mod is “allegedly infringing on the file creator’s copyright protection.”

Definitive Edition Project’s other downloads, which aim to improve the 3D-era GTA trilogy, as well as The Warriors, Manhunt, and Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, remain available. “No DMCA for the original trilogy (yet), just GTA 4,” says the project. “For now I think the trilogy is safe. All GTA 4 links are removed from both our website and Discord.”

An official remaster of GTA 4 was reportedly previously in development at Rockstar, but cancelled following the reception of 2021’s Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, alongside a planned remaster for the original Red Dead Redemption. Despite the GTA 6 leaks, which revealed the next game would be set in Vice City, focus on robberies, and include both a male and female protagonist, Rockstar says that the launch of the game will not be delayed.

