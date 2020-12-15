What is the GTA Cayo Perico Heist payout?

What is the payout for successfully completing the GTA Cayo Perico Heist? If you’re new to heists, this update is a great place to jump in. With a whole new island to explore, as well as new enemies and challenges – the GTA Cayo Perico Heist can be played solo, or with friends.

This is the first time players can take on a heist solo, so when the final payout arrives you won’t have to dish it out among you, instead you can sail off in your submarine to spend your well earned cash on whatever tickles your fancy.

In the last Casino heist we had diamonds and a big wad of cash as the reward, and this time around we have… files? However, those files happen to be worth $1,100,000 and that’s not the only draw towards this heist. You can also loot and find extra opportunities called Secondary Targets, such as storage lockups and hidden stashes of cash that can amount to a pretty penny. Just how much? Here’s what you can expect from the final payout in the Cayo Perico Heist.

GTA Cayo Perico Heist payout

The GTA Cayo Perico Heist payout is $1,078,000. GTA Series Videos has already completed the heist and took home this amount after successfully retrieving the files for Madrazo – who will be chuffed, at first, just wait until he takes a peek at what’s in them. This does seem like a small amount, but your loyal submarine mate, Pavel, deserves his fair share, and he’ll take $22,000 for his troubles. However, the potential take is $4,570,600, so that gives you an idea of just how much extra loot is laying around Cayo Perico.

This update also adds all new vehicles, including the Kosatka, which you’ll need to get started in the GTA Cayo Perico Heist.