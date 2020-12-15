GTA Cayo Perico Heist vehicles – all cars, planes, and boats

What are the new cars and vehicles in the GTA Cayo Perico Heist? The latest GTA update is now live and has us take on a grand heist on a brand new island, Cayo Perico.

It’s a dangerous venture, and one that you can choose to go at alone or with friends. Scoping out the joint, finding access areas, and plotting the infiltration is made a little easier by all the new vehicles available – including a bright red submarine to plan the heist, as well as new planes and airships to reach your destination. You can also customise your submarine, choosing your own colour, flag, sonar station, moon pool vehicles, and a weapon workshop.

Most of the vehicles we’ve found so far are available at Warstock Cache and Carry, with the submarine setting you back over 2 million. There are, however, vehicles to hijack around the island, but of course that’s not the sneakiest approach. Here are all the new vehicles we’ve seen so far.

GTA Cayo Perico Heist cars

The new GTA Cayo Perico Heist vehicles are:

Winky – $1,000,100 from Warstock Cache and Carry

– $1,000,100 from Warstock Cache and Carry Toreador – $3,660,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry

– $3,660,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry RO-86 Alkonost – $4,350,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry

– $4,350,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry Kosatka – $2,200,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry

– $2,200,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry Longfin – $2,125,000 from Dock Tease

– $2,125,000 from Dock Tease Annihilator – $3,870,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry

– $3,870,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat – $2,955,000 Warstock Cache and Carry

As with all new cars and vehicles in GTA, some of the update vehicles will be arriving at a later date, drip fed into GTA as the weeks progress, who knows maybe one of the new vehicles could be a podium car in GTA.