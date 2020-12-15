How to start the GTA Cayo Perico Heist

Here's how to kick off the latest GTA heist and get yourself a submarine

The tropical island of Cayo Perico in GTA

How do you start the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA? The latest heist is now live, along with a bunch of new weapons and vehicles to play with. It’s also the biggest heist to date, taking us to a whole new area of the map, a tropical island for a bit of sun, sea, and scoping out the joint to successfully infiltrate it for goodies.

The new island isn’t without its perils, including an owner who doesn’t hesitate to feed those who wrong him to his pet panther. That means you’ll have to approach the heist carefully, meticulously planning each step in your brand new and customisable submarine.

If you’re looking to kick off the heist, here are the steps you’ll need to take before the submarine becomes available to you from Warstock Cache and Carry. It involves the Diamond Casino and a lot of money, so make sure to read up on how to get money fast in GTA.

How to start the GTA Cayo Perico Heist

Cayo Perico isn’t the only new location in GTA, you can also visit a new underground club called The Music Locker, found below the Diamond Casino. To get this VIP treatment, you need to own a penthouse apartment in the casino before you can enter.

Once you’re in the club, speak to Miguel Madrazo and it will trigger a cutscene, where he’ll bring you up to speed on his situation and ask for your help. It will also open up the option to purchase the Kosatka from Warstock Cache and Carry for just over 2 million, this is where you can finally put the heist in motion.

